Samsung Galaxy S25 set to get killer camera upgrade

Quick Summary
The next-gen Samsung Galaxy S25 range is said to pack in some brilliant upgrades for photography and videography fans.
That includes changes to video quality, macro mode and more.
It's a great time to be an Android phone lover right now. With the turn of a new year comes a range of new handsets from top brands, all looking to fight to be crowned the best.
For many, the new Samsung Galaxy S25 range is the most hotly-anticipated of the lot. The Korean brand has announced its launch event, which is set to take place in less than two weeks time.
Still, that proximity hasn't stopped the torrent of leaks from bursting forward. The latest concerns the camera, and comes from Ahmed Qwaider – a tech leaker based out of Egypt.
That includes a number of camera improvements. Let's start with the Macro mode, which is said to get a significant boost. It's said to enjoy four times better clarity, as a result of a change to the ultra-wide camera on the handset.
That's great news for photography lovers. Macro mode on phones is really useful, taking quite a tricky practice and making it effortless. Enjoying clearer photos will make that even more pleasant for users.
It's not just close up photography which is getting a boost, either. Videographers will see an improvement, with lower noise in their footage. That's a neat improvement, which should make everything look a little more cinematic and professional.
Another boost for all camera users sees the smoothness between different sensors improved. That means when you zoom from the ultra-wide sensor to the main sensor, and on through to the telephoto lenses, there should be a much less noticeable difference in the image quality.
All of that adds up to a significant boost for users. There's something for everyone to love here, whether you're trying to create a cinematic masterpiece on your phone, or simply want to enjoy a more consistent experience across your camera's sensors.
We'll be keeping a close eye on these updates and more when the new range is launched on the 22nd of January.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
