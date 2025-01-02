Samsung Galaxy S25 could come with a massive free gift for all owners

Quick Summary
The new Samsung Galaxy S25 range could come with a neat boost for AI fans.
That could see Google's Gemini Advanced offered for free for up to a whole year.
We may only be a few days in, but the early part of 2025 already looks like an exciting one for tech fans. With CES 2025 set to take place next week in Las Vegas, many brands will be lining up to launch their latest and greatest products.
It looks set to be a really exciting period for new Android phones. The OnePlus 13 is scheduled to launch next week, and it's not the only new handset were expecting.
All rumours point to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 range within the next few weeks. We've already heard a number of projected features for that range – and now another AI-themed boost has been rumoured.
That comes from Android Authority, and is the subject of a code teardown. That means that it isn't gospel, but rather is a good estimation of a potential feature based on analysed back-end code.
Still, we're hoping it does prove true, because the report suggests that all new devices will come with free Gemini Advanced. That's the premium tier of Google's AI feature set, and usually costs £18.99 ($19.99) per month.
According to the report, the different tiers within the range could each earn a different free trial period That sees options for three, six and nine months, as well as a one year option.
It's not entirely clear how that would be distributed – we generally only see three tiers in the Samsung range for starters. Still, it could be that those are cycled for different promotions at different retailers, too. There's really no way of knowing for sure.
For that, we'll just have to wait for the launch event for the range. There is no concrete information on that event from Samsung itself, but historic release schedules suggest we should be just a few weeks away.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
