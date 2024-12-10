Samsung Galaxy S25 could finally come with the one feature we've wanted for years

Quick Summary The next Samsung phones could get a significant boost. That's according to a recent leak, which suggests that Qi2 magnetic charging will be included.

As the year winds down into the festive season, many people will start to switch off and prepare to put their feet up. Not tech fans though.

If you're into the ever-evolving world of Android phones, the turn from December into January signals the countdown to new Samsung handsets. Traditionally, the Korean outfit has always launched devices near the start of the year, making them one of the first big names in the calendar.

This time out, there could be some significant changes. The Samsung Galaxy S25 has been the subject of many rumoured features already – and the latest report suggests it could get a MagSafe-style magnetic charging upgrade.

That would come in the form of Qi2 – something which was first integrated into the Samsung Galaxy Ring earlier this year. That's a wireless charging standard which is based on the MagSafe technology seen in iPhones and other Apple devices.

While the 15W charging output might seem a little lacklustre even by Samsung standards, that's really not the full story here. One of the bigger benefits offered by this type of technology is the wide range of magnetic accessories.

Everything from cases to charging docks to wallets can be made to utilise a MagSafe port, which makes life much easier for users. It's worth noting that magnetic alignment is an optional feature of Qi2, so Samsung could theoretically opt not to include it. That would be madness, though, so I don't anticipate it.

Elsewhere, the charging infrastructure for the new handsets is said to remain fairly consistent. The physical battery capacity of the three units is said to remain unchanged from the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, while the charging speeds also look to stay put.

It's certainly an exciting release overall, though. With just a few weeks until the rumoured release date, we shouldn't have too much longer to wait.