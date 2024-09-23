Samsung Galaxy Ring's biggest problem set to be addressed soon

Good news for people with bigger hands: the Samsung Ring is coming in larger sizes

The Samsung Galaxy Ring currently tops out at ring size 13, roughly equivalent to a UK Z½. A new report says that two larger sizes are coming in the next few weeks.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a very impressive health and fitness tracker, but it also has a little problem: if you have big fingers, you might not be able to get a version that fits. That may change with the news that additional sizes are incoming.

The news comes via Max Jambor of All About Samsung, who posted on X that the new sizes are launching "in the coming weeks". So if you've wanted a Galaxy Ring but couldn't get one in the right size, you won't have long to wait.

What sizes are available for the Samsung Galaxy Ring?

The Galaxy Ring is currently available in ring sizes from 5 through 13, which are roughly equivalent to UK sizes J½ to Z½. And now the new report says that the Samsung Galaxy Ring will also be available in a 14 and a 15, taking the largest option up to a UK Z4½.

That's good news, because anecdotally at least many would-be Ring buyers have been saying that the Samsung Galaxy Ring fits small: some posters on the Samsung forums say that their fingers appeared to be a 13 on Samsung's ring sizing kit but the ring itself was too tight.

If you've ever gone shopping for rings you'll know that sizing is more of an art than a science. Different metals and thicknesses fit differently, and your ring size can vary: our body weight tends to fluctuate throughout the year and that means our rings can get tighter or looser as a result. And temperature has an effect too: your fingers are slightly smaller in the winter if you live in a country where winters are colder than summers.

Those sizing issues aren't a big deal if you don't take your rings off, but unlike, say, a wedding ring you need to take your smart ring off frequently to recharge it. That means you're likely to need a larger size than for a purely decorative ring, so the new Samsung sizes are likely to make the Ring work for many more people.

