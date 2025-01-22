Samsung is prioritising Google Gemini over its own Bixby – and that's a great sign for users

Quick Summary
The new Samsung Galaxy S25 range puts Google Gemini front and centre.
I think that's a fantastic decision.
After months of waiting, the Samsung Galaxy S25 range is finally here. As I write this, the event is ongoing in San Jose, California, with more of the interesting features being showcased.
But there's one thing which has already piqued my interest. Early on, the brand showcased a deeper integration with Google, where Gemini Live will be built into the device on a hardware level.
When you long press the side button, Google Gemini will open as the voice assistant on-board. Unless I happened to miss it, there was no mention of Samsung's in-house Bixby whatsoever.
Personally, I'm really excited about this. I've been using Gemini Live on my own Android phone for a while, and I'm really impressed with it. The whole thing feels incredibly natural – exactly what you want from a voice assistant.
Users will even be able to make use of two new features. Live Video allows users to share live footage and get Gemini to pass comment – the video showed someone making a dough and getting insight on how to do it correctly. Screen Share is based on a similar concept, but allows Gemini to comment on your screen, rather than what your camera sees.
However, I also think it signifies an important moment for Samsung. The Korean brand has shown areal keenness to keep tech in-house where possible. It's a struggle perhaps best exemplified by the Exynos chips, which have gone back and forth with Qualcomm's Snapdragon units.
While some may seen Samsung rescinding its own tech as a bad thing, I actually see it as a strength. Being able to admit when you're wrong, or something else is better for the job, is a really important thing. It's a sign of maturity, and for Samsung, it could just be one of the most important additions in a while.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It should also pair nicely with the new features from Galaxy AI. That includes Now Brief – an AI-powered summary of your day – and the Now Bar – essentially a Dynamic Island but at the bottom of the screen rather than the top.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
-
Samsung's brand new Galaxy S25 has one thing I wish the S25 Ultra offered
Samsung's special edition colours for the S25 differ to the Ultra's palette of offerings
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Small upgrade or big deal?
Samsung's small flagship for 2025, the Galaxy S25, is a moderate but welcome update
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Your Samsung phone will get its biggest free upgrade yet in the coming weeks
This could be a gamechanger for your phone
By Sam Cross Published
-
How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2025 and what to expect during the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch
Samsung's first major launch event of the year takes place today – here's how to watch it all live
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
Samsung Galaxy S25: every leak, rumour and spec we've heard before the launch event
This is everything we've heard about the new handsets
By Sam Cross Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra fans could be disappointed in one key area
It could spell the beginning of the end for a beloved piece of hardware
By Sam Cross Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 set to get killer camera upgrade
Photographers will love this change
By Sam Cross Published
-
Future Samsung phone update could be an AI-powered window to the outside world
A recently unveiled patent could spell a big change to your wallpaper
By Sam Cross Published
-
You can now use Gemini 2.0 on your Android phone – here's how
This could be the biggest Gemini update yet
By Sam Cross Published
-
Gemini 2.0 announced – one step closer to being the ultimate assistant
Android phones are about to get a powerful update
By Sam Cross Published