The biggest Samsung Galaxy S25 leak yet reveals specs, Galaxy AI features and a lot more

Quick Summary A fresh leak appears to have confirmed a number of details for the new Samsung Galaxy S25 range. That comes from a Portuguese blog, and includes some big surprises.

If you're an Android phone fan, this time of year can feel like a second Christmas. Almost every major brand is lining up its new release, bringing a wide array of seriously cool handsets to the fore.

We've already seen devices like the OnePlus 13 and the Honor Magic 7 Pro unveiled. However, one of the most highly anticipated devices is still around the corner.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 range is set to launch at an event on the 22nd of January, and there will be a lot of eyes on that unveiling. There have already been a significant amount of leaks and rumours about the handset, but the latest one looks like the biggest yet.

That consists of some official looking images in Portuguese, which were shared by Tecnoblog. Most of the information contained within them simply reiterates what we've already heard, though there are a handful of new bits of information to gleam.

Perhaps the most noteworthy appearance comes from Google Gemini. That looks set to take on more of a role in these devices, with images showing the "Hey Gemini" voice call in action.

That could be a significant change. It seems to signal a shift from Samsung's in-house decision making, moving to a model where it favours Google's suite over its own. I'm a big fan of that. Having used Gemini for a while now, I find it to be really useful and almost the perfect example of what smart voice assistants should be.

Other leaked information confirms things like the camera array and battery configurations. For the S25 Plus, that includes a rear camera array of 12MP for the ultra-wide, 50MP for main sensor and 10MP for the telephoto, plus a 4,900mAh battery.

The S25 Ultra is listed with a 50MP ultra-wide, a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto and a further 10MP telephoto, plus a 5,000mAh battery inside. Images also showcase the gentle redesign for that model, which takes on rounded corners over the square edges of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

With less than one week until the launch event, we haven't got long to wait before we can see these in the flesh.