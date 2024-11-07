Android 16 release date revealed and it's ridiculously early

Quick Summary
Google will release the next version of Android sooner than anticipated, it is claimed.
The new software will reportedly be released on 3 June 2025.
Google seems to be shaking up the release of Android versions. The annual cycle of developing new Android software and releasing it to manufacturers continues with pace, but – just like the release of Google’s own Pixel devices – it seems that the Mountain View company wants to get us the next version of its software sooner.
Google already came forward and confirmed that a change was coming, which it said was to better align the software release with the hardware. As we saw in 2024, the Pixel 9 launched earlier than in previous years, meaning it arrived with last year’s software. Many commented on that at the time, but the change to the software scheduling will likely address that for future launches.
Now, thanks to Android Headlines, we have the precise date that Google is targeting for the release of Android 16. That date is 3 June. Yes, that sounds incredibly early – Android 15 rolled out on 15 October 2024, so it’s months earlier than previously.
That should see Pixel devices updated soon after, while other manufacturers then race to push the update to their devices.
It’s worth mentioning those other manufacturers. Often it takes a couple of months for new versions of Android software to arrive on other brand devices, like Samsung or OnePlus, and it’s usually the flagship phones that are first to get the updates. In 2025, we might face the situation where some manufacturers are still pushing Android 15 updates when Android 16 releases.
That might be a little confusing, it might make it look (once again) like Android updates are a complete mess – but it should only be a quirk of timing because of the close release between Android 15 and Android 16.
There will still be Android updates through the year
As Google previously outlined, there will still be updates through the year, it’s only the major Android version that’s moving to the middle of the year. Google previously confirmed that it would be aiming to have another smaller update that then follows later in the year.
The aim of this timing change is said to be because of AI and the desire to bring AI features to developers and manufacturers sooner.
That also gives Google a scheduling advantage against Apple with its September release. Google should now be able to release new devices and have them equipped with new software features before the latest iPhone has even been revealed.
It won’t have gone unnoticed that Android 15 was quite a small update over Android 14 – lets hope that Android 16 gives us more to be excited about.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
