Does Apple do Black Friday deals? Yes, but only on these specific dates
Apple being Apple, its Black Friday deals are for gift card promotions only
Tis the week of Black Friday – the year's biggest sales period, focused on 28 November – and the best deals are already flooding retailers.
One question that always comes up, however, is whether Apple does Black Friday promotions? The answer is yes, but only on specific dates.
Apple's official 'Shopping Event' page is now live, detailing the company's provision for gift cards of up to £200 back – with a full list of products and amounts in the Ts&Cs here.
However, this promotional period runs from Black Friday itself, Friday 28 November, through to Cyber Monday, concluding Monday 1 December.
But it's the retailers outside of Apple that are offering various great promotions on Apple products, as highlighted below:
Apple best Black Friday deals
- Best Black Friday deals at Argos
- Best Black Friday deals at Currys
- Best Black Friday deals at Amazon
- Best Black Friday deals at John Lewis
Apple Black Friday deals: MacBook
It's not the newest Apple silicon version, but this Air is still mighty powerful – and a great day-to-day operator. It's on offer at John Lewis right now, while stocks last.
Apple Black Friday deals: iPad
The sweet spot of Apple's slates, the 11-inch Air is a perfect balance of power and performance, with great battery life to boost. Amazon has a small price cut that's worth checking out.
Apple Black Friday deals: AirPods
If you're not looking for in-ear 'buds with active noise-cancelling (ANC), then Apple's entry-level model have a tidy price drop right now at John Lewis.
Apple Black Friday deals: Accessories
An ideal way to keep tabs on your goods – keys, bags, pets even – this multipack of AirTags is cut price at Amazon, with a decent discount.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
