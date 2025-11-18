When is Black Friday? And what's all the fuss about anyway?

Quick Links Black Friday sales at: Amazon | Argos | Currys | John Lewis | Very

I heard someone ask if Black Friday had already happened this year.

Such is the keenness of retailers here in the UK, it's as if the shopping event is in full effect already – as you can see from our best Black Friday deals.

Except, hang about, it's not Black Friday just yet. So when exactly is the event, why does it matter, and is it worth waiting for?

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday falls the day after Thanksgiving in the USA. It's why there's some confusion in the UK, as we don't typically celebrate that event.

In 2025 that means Black Friday falls on the 28th November.

The week prior there's 'Fake Friday', a term coined for the early sales. This year, however, the sales have kicked off well ahead of that – it's been for the whole month.

What are the best Black Friday sales?

Look almost anywhere online and you'll see retailers advertising their Black Friday sales. I've highlighted the best-known below:

After all, this is retail – it's business – and a sale to one provider means more money in their bank. That makes Black Friday particularly competitive, of course.

Even from a publishing standpoint – that's where we at T3 and our partner sites at Future Publishing come in – there's competitiveness to acquire readers from the general interest around the sale.

It's why you'll see a lot of deals posts and round-ups on the site. But we're responsible, too, to only highlight editorially sound deals – which is why we spend our time checking and ensuring legitimacy.

That's another risk around Black Friday: scams. Protect yourself from Black Friday scams with these 5 easy tips. Be vigilant; if something seems too good to be true then it probably is.

What's the most purchased item in Black Friday sales?

I don't have a pinpoint answer for any one specific product here, but Black Friday is most associated with consumer electronics. From the best TV deals in Black Friday sales, to deals on headphones, on tablets, on laptops – there's a lot in this space.

It's not just restricted to this, though, with big retailers like Amazon branching right out and offering discounts on clothing, everyday essentials, DIY, toys, alcohol, and much more besides.

I'd suggest having a target shopping list for the Black Friday sales, though, rather than going in headfirst and buying a bunch of things you don't need on a whim.

Is Cyber Monday better than Black Friday?

Cyber Monday is the sale that follows Black Friday on the Monday after the big event. This year that's Monday 1st December.

I find it's typically little more than an extension of the Black Friday sales, but some retailers – Amazon, most notably, with its Lightning Deals – do hold back one or two specials.

From experience, however, I'd say my years of covering the sale has seen the best stuff arrive ahead of Cyber Monday – I'd suggest buying whilst there's still stock and not holding out.

When does Black Friday end?

There's no concrete answer to this, as the Black Friday event utilises the full long weekend to maximise sales.

But I've seen sales linger on through into December and, in some cases, the tail lingers on into Christmas and Boxing Day sales.

If anything, I'd look at this question in reverse – when does it begin? The answer to which, this year, is right now. The best Black Friday sales are already appearing in abundance.