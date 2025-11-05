Hold on, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold could launch in UK and US after all

There's hope that the Galaxy Z TriFold could come to more countries than first thought

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold – unfolded at Korean event
(Image credit: SBS Korea)
Chris Hall's avatar
By
published
in News
Samsung's dual-hinge folding phone is nearing launch, passing through Bluetooth certification as it goes. This has revealed a number of versions, including the potential for US and international models.

Elsewhere, a closer look at the device behind glass has been shared, revealing a little more about the design.

The path of Samsung's next-gen folding phone, featuring two hinges and unfolding to give users a 10-inch display, has been long and winding. With the device finally revealed, we're getting closer to the actual launch – with more rumours about where it might be available.

But the Galaxy Z TriFold has now gone through certification with Bluetooth SIG, revealing that it's closer to launch. And this also gives us a collection of model numbers.

According to Ditzel, this list of designations suggests devices for China and South Korea, as well as carrier-locked and unlocked versions for the US.

The final model is an "global" model, although it's speculated by SamMobile and others that this is the variant that's heading for UAE. This gives it more hope than we had previously that the Galaxy Z TriFold is going to be more widely available.

While the launch of this device is expected to be imminent, it might be that some regions have to wait until later in 2026 to get their hands on the unique phone.

삼성 트라이폴드 실물 최초 공개! 애플은 한번도 못한 걸 삼성은 두번을 하네ㅋㅋ / 오목교 전자상가 - YouTube 삼성 트라이폴드 실물 최초 공개! 애플은 한번도 못한 걸 삼성은 두번을 하네ㅋㅋ / 오목교 전자상가 - YouTube
Watch On

A closer look at the Galaxy Z TriFold display model

Although the phone has been revealed behind glass recently, we didn't really learn that much about the new model. Now, thanks to SBS Korea (via Android Authority) there's a video that gives us a closer look at the hardware.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

(Image credit: SBS Korea)

This reveals some familiar Samsung design features, but also shows that the individual panels of the phone are nice and thin. The rear of the device, when folded, looks just like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, with the exterior display occupying the central panel on the rear.

During the video, a finger is held up alongside the edge of the phone, suggesting it might be about the width of a finger when folded. While exact measurements remain unknown, it looks nice and slim.

Beyond that, we still don't have any real details about its specs, but it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect a hardware loadout similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

With the Galaxy Z TriFold having quite a head of steam, it feels like we're going to be seeing a lot more about this phone really soon.

Chris Hall
Chris Hall

Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that. 

