Hold on, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold could launch in UK and US after all

Quick Summary Samsung's dual-hinge folding phone is nearing launch, passing through Bluetooth certification as it goes. This has revealed a number of versions, including the potential for US and international models. Elsewhere, a closer look at the device behind glass has been shared, revealing a little more about the design.

The path of Samsung's next-gen folding phone, featuring two hinges and unfolding to give users a 10-inch display, has been long and winding. With the device finally revealed, we're getting closer to the actual launch – with more rumours about where it might be available.

For some time, the suggestion has been that the Galaxy Z TriFold (which isn't it's official name, that's still unknown) will follow the path of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE and only launch in restricted regions – like Korea and China.

But the Galaxy Z TriFold has now gone through certification with Bluetooth SIG, revealing that it's closer to launch. And this also gives us a collection of model numbers.

According to Ditzel, this list of designations suggests devices for China and South Korea, as well as carrier-locked and unlocked versions for the US.

The final model is an "global" model, although it's speculated by SamMobile and others that this is the variant that's heading for UAE. This gives it more hope than we had previously that the Galaxy Z TriFold is going to be more widely available.

While the launch of this device is expected to be imminent, it might be that some regions have to wait until later in 2026 to get their hands on the unique phone.

삼성 트라이폴드 실물 최초 공개! 애플은 한번도 못한 걸 삼성은 두번을 하네ㅋㅋ / 오목교 전자상가 - YouTube Watch On

A closer look at the Galaxy Z TriFold display model

Although the phone has been revealed behind glass recently, we didn't really learn that much about the new model. Now, thanks to SBS Korea (via Android Authority) there's a video that gives us a closer look at the hardware.

(Image credit: SBS Korea)

This reveals some familiar Samsung design features, but also shows that the individual panels of the phone are nice and thin. The rear of the device, when folded, looks just like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, with the exterior display occupying the central panel on the rear.

During the video, a finger is held up alongside the edge of the phone, suggesting it might be about the width of a finger when folded. While exact measurements remain unknown, it looks nice and slim.

Beyond that, we still don't have any real details about its specs, but it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect a hardware loadout similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

With the Galaxy Z TriFold having quite a head of steam, it feels like we're going to be seeing a lot more about this phone really soon.