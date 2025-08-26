New Hasselblad camera and zoom lens looks killer – but you'll need deep pockets

Quick Summary Hasselblad has unveiled a new medium format camera and its first ever zoom lens. The two combine to offer a remarkable spec sheet – but brace yourself when looking at the price tag.

Hasselblad has unveiled a new camera and its first ever zoom lens. The new Hasselblad X2D II 100C is the epitome of a flagship shooting experience, with a wide variety of killer specs on offer.

It features a brand-first continuous autofocus option, which should be incredible at capturing moving subjects when combined with phase detect and lidar focussing, too. Elsewhere, you'll find the signature 100MP sensor which the brand employs, offering some serious resolution in your images.

That's a CMOS sensor which offers 16-bit colour depth, meaning approximately 281 trillion colours are on offer. It also uses a native ISO of 50 and offers an increased dynamic range of 15.3 stops.

(Image credit: Hasselblad)

The camera is also a great pick for anyone who hates carrying around lots of storage. The model comes a whopping 1TB of internal storage, meaning you might never need to look at an SD card ever again. Of course, if you do need more, a CFexpress Type B slot is included for that purpose.

Alongside the camera comes the brand's first ever zoom lens. That features a 35-100mm – equivalent to 28-76mm on full-frame – with a variable aperture from f/2.8 to f/4.

That lens also carries the 'E' suffix, which stands for 'exclusive' and suggests that this lens enjoys top-tier audio performance from the brand. The result should be edge-to-edge image quality similar to that seen in the brand's range of prime lenses.

(Image credit: Hasselblad)

Now of course, all of that goodness doesn't come cheap. But you're still probably not quite ready for this, so I'd recommend taking a seat before reading on.

The body is priced at €7,200 / US$7,399 (approx. £6,200 / AU$12,900) while the lens costs €4,800 / US$4,599 (approx. £4,150 / AU$8,600). That's certainly not a cheap rig, and while there are other cameras in a similar price point, it's certainly not going to be an impulse purchase for many of us.

Still, if you're seeking out absolutely exquisite image quality complete with more resolution than you could shake a stick at, this is a top pick.