Android phones could see a big battery upgrade this year

Quick Summary A new leak suggests the next generation of smartphones could come with killer battery capacities. The biggest comes from Oppo, which is said to have a 7,550mAh battery.

2025 has already felt like a landmark year for Android phones. A wealth of top brands have released killer handsets this year, pushing the envelope for what we expect of our handsets.

Now, a new leak has emerged which suggests that the next generation of handsets could go even further. The news comes from popular tech insider, Yogesh Brar, who posted a slightly cryptic message on Twitter.

That suggests that a trio of Pro level devices are coming with some seriously impressive battery specs. According to Brar, the devices will pack in 6,300mAh, 6,500mAh and 7,550mAh batteries, respectively.

That's a seriously impressive prospect. Even in recent years, where we've seen battery capacities pushed beyond the previous 5,000mAh gold standard, something in the realm of 7,500mAh felt a long way off.

Pro flagship batteries6,300mAh, 6,500mAh, 7,550mAhX,V,OSeptember 2, 2025

Brar doesn't expressly state which devices those are coming in, but he does leave a mildly cryptic clue for us. The tweet ends with X,V,O, which likely means Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo are the manufacturers of the devices in question.

If they also correspond to the list of capacities above, then it's the successor to the Oppo Find X8 Pro which is set for the really big upgrade. Having used that handset this year, I'm really excited by the prospect of one with a massive battery capacity.

There's also a question over whether or not we'd see those kinds of capacities in the UK and Europe. Certain regulations around the shipping of large batteries in devices mean that those territories often get a variation with a smaller cell.

Regardless, it's an exciting time to be following the Android phone market. It looks like a lot of them will be pushing for larger batteries in the next twelve months.