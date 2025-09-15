Xiaomi makes bizarre decision so its new Android phones can better compete with iPhone 17

Quick Summary Xiaomi could make a bizarre change to its phone range this year. That would see it sit more in line with the iPhone range each year.

Xiaomi is preparing to launch its next Android phone in the coming weeks – and it's doing something really bizarre with it! The brand is skipping its 16th generation altogether, instead opting to launch the new series as the Xiaomi 17.

The news was announced by brand president Lu Weibing on Weibo, who suggested that the move was designed to go toe-to-toe with the respective iPhone series. We've just seen the launch of the iPhone 17, so that checks out.

The post also confirms the models which will be released. We're set to get three handsets – the Xiaomi 17, the Xiaomi 17 Pro and the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max.

We also get confirmation of the devices being powered by the new flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. That's something we'd probably have guessed, but it's good to have it confirmed by an official source.

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

It's certainly a statement of intent from the brand. The post talks of Xiaomi's confidence in its technology, which stems from five years of solid progress and investment.

Personally, I think it's an interesting approach. I can't say I'd ever be swayed by the different numbers between different brand's handsets, but I'm sure there are some who would. It's the classic Spinal Tap theory – one extra number can make all the difference.

It's not just the change of numbering which sounds exciting, either. The post ends with a teaser for something "new to the smartphones" which could leave users feeling bored with the current crop. There's no word on exactly what that is, but I'm certainly excited to see what they can do.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I've always been a big fan of Xiaomi handsets – they offer killer specs and a reliable overall user experience – and this sounds like the most significant jump for the brand in recent years.