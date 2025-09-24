iPhone 17 Pro scratch issues explained by an expert

Quick Summary iPhone 17 Pro models are scratching after just days – and this is why. The team at iFixit have been under the microscope with the new device.

The launch of a new iPhone is always an exciting time. The new technology on offer is front and centre, and the prospect of something new is always enticing for millions.

It also draws a lot of scrutiny, though, as many look to pore over every detail of the handsets. This year, it seems there's an issue with the iPhone 17 Pro models. That sees them scratch with ease – and now we know why.

As reported by The Verge – and investigated by the team at iFixit – the issue comes down to materials and design. The camera bump on the device has a very sharp edge, which doesn't allow for such an even application of the anodization process.

The combination of these two elements is what has caused the issue, according to an engineer called David Niebuhr, who spoke with the iFixit team. He went on to say that the brand could have prevented the scratching issues by using a more gradual curve, and avoiding the sharp corner in the design.

(Image credit: iFixit)

The conclusion is simple – unless you're planning to use a case with your new iPhone 17 Pro, it's pretty likely to get scratched up around the camera bump. Fortunately, there are a wide range of different cases out there, meaning you're likely to find something which suits your style.

Still, it's a bit of a nuisance for users. If you're about to buy a shiny new phone – especially one with a price tag in excess of £1,000 – you want it to be perfect. A fault like this one simply isn't, and stands to sully the Apple name somewhat.

Still, all is not lost. In my opinion, there's a lot more on offer from the base model iPhone 17 this year. That's had the largest jump from generation to generation, and finally looks like the entry-point we've been crying out for.

