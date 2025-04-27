Govee's new Matter-compatible outdoor lights are here – but the design might surprise you

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has launched its latest Matter-compatible Outdoor Garden Lights across Europe, featuring a bold, nature-inspired design with a tree-like structure. Available now for €169.99 RRP in countries like the Netherlands, France and Spain, a UK or US release is yet to be confirmed.

Govee has officially rolled out its latest outdoor smart lights across Europe, featuring a striking, nature-inspired design. Unlike the brand’s more traditional models, these new lights adopt a tree-like structure with multiple branches, offering a bold and artistic twist on standard garden lighting.

In addition to their standout looks, the lights are packed with smart features and come with Matter support, allowing for seamless integration into a wide range of smart home ecosystems. Govee is already known for producing some of the best smart lights on the market, and this new release shows the brand isn’t afraid to push creative boundaries.

The Govee Outdoor Garden Lights are available now via Govee’s online store for €169.99 RRP in select European countries such as the Netherlands, France and Spain. Whilst there’s no official word yet on a release in the UK or US, similar pricing is expected if and when they launch in those markets.

(Image credit: Govee)

Govee’s new Outdoor Garden Lights offer dimmable white and colour lighting with over 16 million colours to choose from, powered by RGBWWIC bulbs using the brand’s 16-bit LuminBlend technology. They reach up to 1,100 lumens of brightness and include 64 preset lighting scenes via the Govee Home app.

Built from aluminium with an IP66 rating, they can withstand temperatures from -20°C to 40°C. Powered by a standard EU 2-pin plug, they’re also rated Class G for energy efficiency. Each set includes two bases and four adjustable lamp poles, with heights ranging from 30 to 90cm.

(Image credit: Govee)