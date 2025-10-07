Is there a DJI Osmo Pocket 3 drone deal on Prime Day? Here's what I found

DJI's pocket camcorder has been a sleeper hit last year among content creators, thanks to its compact form factor, cinematic-style video and ever-increasing feature set. The Pocket 3 became so popular that it pushed DJI to the number one spot on Japan's action camera charts.

Knowing this, it's no surprise that offers on the pocket camcorder have been few and far between. While other DJI products, including the brand's first 360 camera and beginner-friendly drone, often receive price cuts, the Osmo Pocket 3 sells for full price 99% of the time.

The portable camera was on offer for Black Friday last year for the same amount of money as it is now, which says a lot. Most gadgets steadily decrease in price over time, but not the Pocket 3, which is why any discount is worth considering.

So, is there any deal on the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 this Prime Day? Yes, there is, but don't expect deep discounts. The offers I found are listed below. There is also a small widget that should display the best prices at the time of reading this article, whenever that may be.

Save 19% ($154) DJI Osmo Pocket 3: was $799 now $645 at Amazon Although the discount is larger, the Osmo Pocket 3 still sells for a higher price in the US than in the UK. Nevertheless, any money off what is considered the best handheld camcorder at the moment should be considered. Save over $150 at Amazon right now!

Save £29 DJI Osmo Pocket 3: was £489 now £460 at Amazon The UK sees a smaller percentage discount, but it's a discount! Considering the high demand for the Osmo Pocket 3, it's surprising that there are any deals available on it. Save £29 at Amazon!

Why is the Pocket 3 so popular? It features a 1-inch CMOS sensor that records up to 4K at 120fps, delivering excellent detail and strong low-light performance.

Its three-axis mechanical gimbal keeps footage smooth, while the 2-inch rotatable touchscreen makes switching between horizontal and vertical shooting seamless.

ActiveTrack 6.0 ensures accurate subject tracking, supported by full-pixel fast focusing. The camera supports 10-bit D-Log M and HDR video for cinematic colour grading. Audio is handled by a built-in three-mic array, with external mic support.

A 1,300mAh battery offers roughly two hours of 4K recording in a compact, 179-gram handheld design.

Even with its successor in the works, the Pocket 3 remains a solid option for content creators who are happy to compromise... on nothing.