I have the free version of the Ring app but I'm upgrading for this reason
It’s time for a Ring Home plan upgrade…
I’ve had the free version of the Ring app for a while now, and I’m finally upgraded because of this one reason…
As T3’s Home Editor, I get to try tons of smart home devices and brands to determine which is the best for protecting and monitoring your home, and keeping it seamlessly connected at the same time. Whenever I’m asked what smart home device is my favourite, I always recommend a video doorbell.
Video doorbells do so much more than just ‘answer’ your door. Thanks to their camera quality and video recording capabilities, they can double as security cameras to keep your home safe and secure. They also ensure you never miss packages as you can use two-way talk to speak to the deliveryman, and you can see who’s at your door without actually having to open it.
My video doorbell of choice is the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus. Ring video doorbells have lots of amazing qualities, including motion detection, smart notifications and a compact design. The Ring app is also one of the best smart home apps I’ve tried – but when my Ring app subscription ran out after my free trial, I put off signing back up.
The reason why I didn’t sign back up for a Ring Home plan is unbeknownst to me. I really enjoyed having the app so there was no real cause to not sign up again – although there are plenty of video doorbells that don’t require a subscription if you’re interested.
But the reason I’m finally signing back up for a Ring Home plan is because I recently found out that my husband doesn’t receive notifications when someone rings our doorbell. While I’m listed as the owner in my app, he has access to all devices and can check in on our indoor camera and video doorbell whenever he likes – but if someone rings the doorbell, he doesn’t get notified.
This made a lot of sense as to why I was always the one answering the door to the deliverymen. But I was surprised that he didn’t get alerts, as I always want to be answering the door all the time!
Maybe it’s a glitch or he hasn’t updated his app in a while but either way, it’s clearly time for me to upgrade my Ring plan – especially after reading the 7 reasons why you need a Ring app subscription.
Ring has three plans – Basic, Standard and Premium for £4.99 / £7.99 / £15.99 a month or £49.99 / £79.99 / £159.99 a year. In the US, Basic is $4.99 / $49.99, Standard is $9.99 / $99.99 and Premium is $19.99 / $199.99. As you’d imagine, the features increase along with the price, which now includes AI Video Descriptions.
