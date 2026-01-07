This Ultraloq smart lock scans your face and palm to unlock your door

QUICK SUMMARY Ultraloq has debuted two new smart locks at CES 2026, including the Latch 7 Pro and Bolt Sense. Although it’s not expected to arrive until later this year, the Ultraloq Bolt Sense uses 3D facial and palm vein recognition to unlock your door.

At CES 2026, Xthings has debuted two new Ultraloq smart locks to help strengthen your home security. Despite it not being available until later this year, the standout of the two is the Ultraloq Bolt Sense, thanks to its 3D facial recognition and palm vein authentication.

Starting with the Ultraloq Bolt Sense, this could be Ultraloq’s most advanced and secure smart lock yet. Unlike most smart locks where you have to use an app or PIN to gain entry, the Ultraloq Bolt Sense is designed for you to ‘walk up and enter’ so you only need yourself to unlock your door.

The Ultraloq Bolt Sense does this with 3D facial and palm vein recognition. The lock scans and reads the unique details of your face and the sub-surface vein patterns on your hand to unlock quickly without you having to touch or even do anything – it really gives off an Iron Man vibe!

Smart locks have become more advanced in the past few years, with palm vein and facial recognition emerging as a key trend. While some people still get nervous about the lack of key, this dual-biometric technology actually strengthens the protection of your home, as it’ll only unlock if it recognises you or members of your household.

(Image credit: Xthings)

But what about when it’s dark? The Ultraloq Bolt Sense comes with infrared and adaptive low-light, so it still works properly even when it’s dark. The palm vein authentication also works even if you have wet hands.

The other addition to Ultraloq’s smart lock line-up is the Ultraloq Latch 7 Pro. This latch smart lock looks more like a traditional door handle and it has multiple unlocking methods, including PIN, back-up key and phone and watch apps.

Both of the new Ultraloq smart locks come with built-in Wi-Fi and are compatible with multiple smart home platforms, including Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, and Samsung SmartThings. Ultraloq already has Matter support planned for later in the year.

The new Ultraloq smart locks are expected to be available to buy later in 2026.