Aqara's smart home gadgets are finally becoming Matter-compatible

QUICK SUMMARY Aqara has announced it will now support over 50 types of Matter-enabled devices on its platform. To enable Matter compatibility, users will need to update their devices to firmware version 4.3.4 and ensure they're using the latest version of the Aqara Home app.

More and more smart home brands are hopping on the Matter bandwagon these days, with IKEA being one of the latest to get certified. Now, Aqara is joining in too – well known for its smart, affordable smart home gear.

Aqara devices already work nicely with Apple Home, Google Assistant and Alexa, but with Matter support, they’re about to play even better with a wider range of ecosystems. Basically, this means more flexibility and easier setups no matter what platform you’re using.

To get things working with Matter, you’ll need to update your Aqara devices to firmware version 4.3.4 and make sure you’re running the latest version of the Aqara Home app.

Aqara Panel Hub S1 Plus (Image credit: Aqara)

In a recent press release, Aqara announced plans to support over 50 types of Matter-enabled devices across its platform. Whilst recent launches like the Aqara Light Switch H2 and the Panel Hub S1 Plus already hinted that this move was on the horizon, this broader rollout marks the next big step in Aqara’s smart home evolution.

“Aqara is fully committed to embracing cross-platform interoperability with Matter,” said Eugene You, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Aqara. “We believe an open ecosystem is essential for the widespread adoption of smart home technology. By advancing Matter support, we offer users more flexibility, customisation, and enhanced experiences across platforms, while providing even more value to our customers regardless of the platform they prefer.”