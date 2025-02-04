QUICK SUMMARY The Aqara Light Switch H2, first spotted on the CSA website last year, has finally arrived. Available in two button configurations, it supports Matter-over-Thread and Zigbee, ensuring broad smart home compatibility. The switch is now on sale for £41.99/€41.99 (two-button) and £44.99/€44.99 (four-button) via Aqara's online store, though a US release remains uncertain.

Aqara has been on a roll with its smart home product launches, recently introducing a Matter-compatible smart home hub and an impressive touchscreen dial. Now, the brand shows no signs of slowing down, unveiling yet another device – this time, a smart switch.

The Aqara Light Switch H2 was first seen on the CSA website last year before making appearances at IFA 2024 and CES 2025. Available in two configurations with different button layouts, the switch supports both Matter-over-Thread and Zigbee connectivity, allowing users to integrate it within a variety of smart home ecosystems.

The switch is now available for purchase at £41.99/€41.99 (two-button version) and £44.99/€44.99 (four-button version) on Aqara's online store. However, it remains unclear if or when a US variant will be released.

(Image credit: Aqara)

The Aqara Light Switch H2 offers enhanced flexibility, transforming its buttons into wireless switches. This allows users to control individual smart home devices or trigger broader automation scenes. The switch also supports both single-press and multi-function modes, with the latter enabling more advanced control options.

Additionally, users can monitor the power consumption of connected devices directly through the Aqara Home app. The switch is designed to fit standard System 55 frames and measures 3.39 × 3.39 × 1.77 inches, and its compatibility with both neutral and no-neutral wiring simplifies installation.

