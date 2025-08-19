This new Gemini AI feature could make your life so much more efficient

Quick Summary Google has introduced a new Gemini feature that means the AI is now able to read aloud Google Doc files to you, as needed. This update could make working on the go far easier as the AI reads docs when you're driving, commuting or even running – allowing you to work more efficiently.

A new Google Gemini AI feature update has begun rolling out that will allow the intelligent assistant to read aloud Google Docs content.

This upgrade was previewed earlier in the year as a way to let you create audio versions of your documents. However, it's now become a reality that could make working on the go more efficient than ever.

Imagine you have a Google Doc that you need to read but are driving, commuting or even running – now you can do both.

Usefully you can even control the playback speed, potentially making this an even more efficient way of working through the information than reading it yourself.

(Image credit: Google)

How can I get Gemini to read my Doc files?

Starting on the web in a browser, go to your Google Doc file and head over to the Tools menu – you'll notice a newly added "Audio" option between "Voice typing" and "Gemini".

Now when you tap "Listen to this tab" it will open a pill shaped player that shows you the duration of what's available for reading aloud.

There are options for play and pause as well as playback speed controls. You are also able to select various voices that include: Narrator, Educator, Teacher, Persuader, Explainer, Coach, or Motivator.

(Image credit: 9to5google)

It's also possible for the document editors to place an audio button anywhere in the file, so viewers can select that to listen to the document as needed.

Spotted by 9to5google, the site points out that this feature is currently only available to those with an AI Pro/Ultra subscription. It's also available to Business Standard and Plus subscribers as well as Enterprise Standard and Plus users.