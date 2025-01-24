Aqara's new Matter-compatible smart home hub is now available – here's how much it costs

QUICK SUMMARY
The Aqara Panel Hub S1 Plus is now available in several European countries, including the UK, for £289.99/€289.99.
This premium smart home control panel features a built-in 2-channel switch, camera streaming and extensive customisation, and it can be purchased via Aqara's online store or Amazon.
The Aqara Panel Hub S1 Plus is now available for purchase, following its launch at CES 2025 a few weeks ago. This premium smart home device is described as a "high-end control panel with built-in 2-channel switch, camera streaming and endless customisability."
Aqara has earned its reputation for producing some of the best security cameras and best smart locks on the market, so the expansion of its smart home portfolio is a welcome development. The introduction of a sophisticated smart home hub like the S1 Plus further strengthens the Aqara ecosystem, making it an attractive option for users who value seamless integration within a single brand.
The Aqara Panel Hub S1 Plus is now available in several European countries, including the UK, priced at £289.99/€289.99. Buyers can purchase it directly from Aqara's online store or Amazon. Whilst a US release date has yet to be confirmed, the US version is anticipated to include an additional speaker, offering a unique feature not present in the European model.
The Aqara Panel Hub S1 Plus includes two relay switches and six wireless switches, with support for both Matter and Zigbee, ensuring compatibility with a broad range of smart home devices. At the heart of the hub is a 6.9-inch touch display, which allows users to control connected devices and monitor energy usage through detailed reports. The system supports up to ten customisable dashboards, which can be tailored to individual needs using function-specific cards.
Additionally, the hub features live video streaming from compatible cameras or video doorbells, and its built-in microphones enable two-way communication with visitors. An integrated proximity sensor activates the screen when someone is detected within 2.5 meters, ensuring easy access when needed.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
