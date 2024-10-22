Govee teams up with Dallas Mavericks to elevate at-home courtside experience using smart lighting

Watching your favourite basketball team will never be the same after this

Dallas Mavericks x Govee
(Image credit: Govee)
Lizzie Wilmot
By
published
in News
QUICK SUMMARY

Govee has teamed up with the Dallas Mavericks to transform game day into an immersive and interactive experience that captures the energy and excitement of being courtside.

Govee has been announced as the official sponsor of the Dallas Mavericks, sparking an exciting partnership that will bring Govee’s innovative smart lighting solutions into the homes of Mavericks fans.

The collaboration will offer fans exclusive Mavericks lighting effects to elevate the game-day experience at home. Additionally, fans can access exclusive merchandise and receive special discount codes for other Govee products.

This isn't the first time Govee has released a smart lighting collaboration this year, with the brand announcing a partnership with anime series Evangelion in July, and an upgraded TV Backlight 3 Lite with Warner Bros. in February.

Dallas Mavericks x Govee

(Image credit: Govee)

Watching sports is not just about the game itself – it’s about the shared moments with friends and family. Whether fans are watching at home or at the arena, they want to feel connected and engaged,” said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. “Through the Govee x Mavs HomeCourt, Govee demonstrates its commitment to working with innovative partners and delivering personalised fan experiences."

Dallas Mavericks x Govee

(Image credit: Govee)
