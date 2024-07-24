Govee partners with anime series Evangelion to unveil new line of smart gaming lights

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has partnered up with anime series Evangelion to release an impressive line of gaming lights. Each product is designed to showcase Evangelion’s epic storytelling with Govee’s advanced lighting technology. There are three lighting products in the lineup, all of which are priced between $90 and $200. They are available to preorder from today, and will be be on sale on July 29th on Amazon and the Govee website.

Govee, known for being an industry-leading brand when it comes to smart lighting, has collaborated with the Japanese anime series Evangelion to release an impressive line of gaming lights. Govee x Evangelion Gaming Lights combines Evangelion’s epic storytelling with Govee’s advanced lighting technology to provide new hardware for gamers looking to upgrade their gaming atmosphere.

This isn't the first time Govee has released a lighting collaboration in the past 12 months. The brand announced the launch of an upgraded TV Backlight 3 Lite in partnership with Warner Bros. in February and colour-matching features and light scene modes to match the viewing experience of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom back in December.

“This collaboration is a testament to Govee and Evangelion’s commitment to breaking boundaries and embracing each individual’s unique story and style,” said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. “We are excited to see how our customers will use these innovative products to express their identities and transform their spaces.”

The product at the heart of this collaboration is the Gaming Wall Light, specially designed to showcase Evangelion’s signature EVA-01 colour and designs. It also combines a cybernetic translucent faceplate with dynamic backlighting and a diffused light line for a striking, three-dimensional effect. The faceplate is replaceable and offers multiple design options, allowing customisation from any perspective.

The lineup also includes Glide Y Lights and Gaming Light Bars, both of which sync up through Govee’s Dreamview technology to create a cohesive and immersive gaming environment.

Each of the products will be available for pre-order in the US from today, and will be be on sale on July 29th on Amazon and the Govee website. Prices are as follows:

Govee x EVANGELION Gaming Wall Light (H6063): $199.99

Govee x EVANGELION Glide Y Lights (H6065): $179.99

Govee x EVANGELION Gaming Light Bars (H6047): $89.99

It's not yet confirmed when the products will reach other countries or what their pricing will be.

