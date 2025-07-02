Europe’s best-selling smart lock just launched in the US

QUICK SUMMARY It's been announced that the Nuki Smart Lock is finally coming to the US later this year. Pricing starts at $159 for the smart lock itself and accessories start at $59 – each will be available on Amazon and Nuki's online store.

You know you've hit peak smart home status when you've got one of the best smart locks fitted to your front door. Not only do they level up your home security, but they also make life a whole lot easier – whether it's you or guests needing access in different ways.

However, if you're in the US, I hate to say that you've been missing out on one of Europe’s top smart lock brands. Whilst you’ve had some brilliant options from the likes of Philips, there’s one name that’s been conspicuously absent...until now, that is.

Nuki has announced that it's finally bringing its smart lock to the US, and we're pretty excited about it.

(Image credit: Nuki)

The Nuki Smart Lock is known for its privacy-first software, slick design, and seamless integration with all your smart home favourites. It installs in under 15 minutes with no drilling required, and is fully Matter-compatible, meaning it'll sync up with your chosen platform.

Pricing starts at $159 for the smart lock itself, and you can customise your setup depending on your needs. You could even go for the Nuki Smart Lock + Keypad 2 combo for $299, which gives you access code and fingerprint functionality. Accessories like the Keypad ($89), Keypad 2 ($149), and Door Sensor ($59) are also available.

The Nuki Smart Lock is now available for purchase on Amazon, and each product will be available in Nuki's own online shop later this year.