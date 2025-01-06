Philips' palm recognition smart lock now features video technology for enhanced front door security

QUICK SUMMARY Philips has returned to CES 2025 with the 5000 Series Video Palm Recognition Smart Lock, building on the success of its Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Lock from last year. Combining advanced palm vein recognition with integrated video technology, it allows users to unlock doors and monitor visitors at the same time. The new 5000 Series will be available in the second half of 2025, with pricing details coming soon.

Philips made headlines at CES last year with its innovative Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Lock, transforming home security with seamless, biometric access. This year, Philips has returned with the 5000 Series Video Palm Recognition Smart Lock, debuting on day one of CES 2025.

Building on the success of its predecessor, the new 5000 Series combines advanced palm vein recognition with integrated video technology for enhanced security. This innovative feature allows users to not only unlock doors with ease but also monitor visitors, effectively merging the functionality of the best smart locks and the best video doorbells into one seamless device.

The new smart lock will be available in the second half of 2025, with pricing details to be announced soon.

(Image credit: Philips)

Additionally, the 5000 Series offers seamless Wi-Fi integration, eliminating the need for extra hubs as it can be easily managed through the Philips Home Access app. It also boasts smart home compatibility, working effortlessly with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for convenient voice control and remote access.

The new launch has also been recongised as a CES Innovation Awards 2025 honoree, highlighting Philips’ dedication to combining advanced engineering, user-centric design and innovative security solutions.