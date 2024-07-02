Philips redefines home security with its first palm recognition smart lock

QUICK SUMMARY Philips has launched its first-ever palm recognition smart lock, the 5000 Series Palm Vein Recognition Smart Lock. It works by recognising individuals based on unique palm vein patterns, and can be integrated with most smart home systems. The 5000 Series Palm Vein Recognition Smart Lock has an RRP of $359.99 and is available from selected retailers.

After launching two successful smart locks in recent months, Philips has redefined home security once again with its first-ever palm recognition smart lock. The 5000 Series Palm Vein Recognition Smart Lock is designed to help homeowners secure their properties whist maintaining strong standards of home protection and convenience.

The 3000 series Retrofit and 4000 series Smart Deadbolt both feature a variety of access features, but the 5000 Series Palm Vein Recognition is the first smart lock to have palm recognition. This puts it amongst some of the best smart locks on the market today.

The 5000 Series Palm Vein Recognition Smart Lock works by recognising individuals based on unique palm vein patterns, ensuring high security protection due to replication difficulty. It then automatically unlocks when individuals approach the indoor knob or lever, but this feature can be disabled by default.

It's able to integrate with most smart home systems, enabling control and monitoring via voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Users cam also control it through the Philips Home Access app. The Philips Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Lock has built-in Wi-Fi, eliminating the need for extra bridges and simplifying setup with the Philips Home Access app.

