Nuki’s new renter-friendly smart lock is its smallest model yet – and it’s Matter compatible

QUICK SUMMARY Nuki has debuted its newest retrofit smart lock, specifically designed for Scandinavian doors. The Nuki Smart Lock Ultra Nordics is renter-friendly, Matter compatible and is the brand’s smallest model yet.

Nuki has good news for homes with retrofit doors – and for those who live in a Scandinavian country! The smart lock company has just launched the Smart Lock Ultra Nordics, a retrofit smart lock that’s specifically designed for doors in Scandinavian countries, including Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

A huge reason why some homeowners are hesitant to buy a smart lock is the installment. It can be tricky and sometimes may require replacing the door handle and locking system, but there are smart locks on the market that make it easier to upgrade to this type of technology.

A retrofit door lock is the perfect example of this, as it installs onto the interior of your existing lock and doesn’t require much changes to your door. The Nuki Smart Lock Ultra Nordics is a great example of this, as it mounts directly onto your existing single-deadbolt cylinder with no replacements or drilling needed.

The new Nuki Smart Lock Ultra Nordics is the brand’s smallest smart lock yet, and is powered by Nuki’s brushless motor which is hidden inside the stainless steel design. It may look small, but it’s packed full of smart technology and offers many unlocking features, including your phone, Apple Watch and keypad.

(Image credit: Nuki)

Speaking of unlock, the Nuki Smart Lock Ultra Nordics works with the Nuki app which unlocks – pun intended – schedules and automations. For example, if you know what time you’ll get home at the end of the day, you can ask the Nuki Smart Lock Ultra Nordics to unlock at a specific time for you.

Compatible with Matter, the Nuki Smart Lock Ultra Nordics can integrate with your other smart home devices for a more cohesive ecosystem. It can also work with voice commands, and connects directly to the internet without the need of a hub or bridge. Its built-in battery is also long-lasting and charges in just two hours.

The Nuki Smart Lock Ultra Nordics is specifically designed for single-deadbolt cylinders which is most commonly found in Scandinavia, but it’s also available to buy in the UK and other European countries at Nuki . It’s priced at £309, 3499 SEK, 3699 NOK and 2299 DKK.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors