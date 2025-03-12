Nuki's new smart lock is drastically different to its predecessor – but still more affordable
Introducing the Smart Lock Pro (5th Gen)
QUICK SUMMARY
Nuki's new Smart Lock Pro (5th Gen) has arrived in Europe with a lower price tag than its predecessor and several upgrades. It features a faster brushless motor, three adjustable locking speeds, and supports Wi-Fi, Thread, and the Matter standard for seamless smart home integration.
It's available now for £229/€269 via Nuki's online store.
Nuki has just launched its latest smart lock in Europe, and it features an even lower price tag than its predecessor. The new Smart Lock Pro (5th Gen) brings several upgrades, making it faster, smarter and more convenient for home security needs.
Designed to retrofit easily over your existing lock and key, the Smart Lock Pro offers hands-free unlocking and a range of other smart features. One standout improvement is its new brushless motor, which locks and unlocks over three times faster than previous models. Plus, you can now choose from three different locking speeds – a rare feature even amongst the best smart locks.
The Nuki Smart Lock Pro is available now for £229/€269 in countries like the UK, the Netherlands and France, and can be purchased directly from Nuki's online store.
In terms of connectivity, the Smart Lock Pro (5th Gen) includes Wi-Fi and Thread support, enabling features like automatic locking, remote access and easy control via the Nuki app. Through the app, you can share virtual keys with family and friends, as well as keep track of recent activity for added security.
The Smart Lock Pro is also Matter-certified, making it compatible with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit. To top it off, the device features a built-in rechargeable battery that fully charges in just two hours.
Visually, the new Smart Lock Pro boasts a sleek new design with a more compact cylindrical shape, a textured stainless steel finish, and the option to choose between a black or white ring to match your door's style.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I'm late to Apple TV+'s best comedy movie – the critics were wrong on this one
Fly Me To The Moon is genuinely funny – and makes Apple TV+ all the more worth its asking price
By Mike Lowe Published
-
3 best foreign language Netflix shows to watch after Squid Game
If you're happy with subtitles there are some amazing foreign language shows to stream – here are three of our favourites
By Brian Comber Published
-
Starting a smart home? I'm an expert and this is the platform you should go for
Here's everything you need to know
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Apple's smart home hub faces unexpected delay – and the reason may surprise you
It was meant to launch this month
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Google Home Max users are losing one very important feature
Say goodbye to sound detection…
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Govee upgrades smart water leak detector with dual sensors to detect both drips and floods
It's also incredibly affordable
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Philips Hue issues new update for its Bridge – here's what you need to know
Yep...another one
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This first-ever smart home app upgrades your Ring cameras with AI-powered detection and summaries
Prompt AI launches Seemour, an AI visual intelligence platform
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Philips Hue Lily Outdoor spotlight review: a smart lighting classic that seamlessly elevates your Hue setup
It may have launched over seven years ago, but you still can't go wrong
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Ecobee's entry-level smart thermostat is now available – here's how much it costs
It was first unveiled at CES 2025
By Lizzie Wilmot Published