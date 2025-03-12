Nuki's new smart lock is drastically different to its predecessor – but still more affordable

QUICK SUMMARY Nuki's new Smart Lock Pro (5th Gen) has arrived in Europe with a lower price tag than its predecessor and several upgrades. It features a faster brushless motor, three adjustable locking speeds, and supports Wi-Fi, Thread, and the Matter standard for seamless smart home integration. It's available now for £229/€269 via Nuki's online store.

Nuki has just launched its latest smart lock in Europe, and it features an even lower price tag than its predecessor. The new Smart Lock Pro (5th Gen) brings several upgrades, making it faster, smarter and more convenient for home security needs.

Designed to retrofit easily over your existing lock and key, the Smart Lock Pro offers hands-free unlocking and a range of other smart features. One standout improvement is its new brushless motor, which locks and unlocks over three times faster than previous models. Plus, you can now choose from three different locking speeds – a rare feature even amongst the best smart locks.

The Nuki Smart Lock Pro is available now for £229/€269 in countries like the UK, the Netherlands and France, and can be purchased directly from Nuki's online store.

(Image credit: Nuki)

In terms of connectivity, the Smart Lock Pro (5th Gen) includes Wi-Fi and Thread support, enabling features like automatic locking, remote access and easy control via the Nuki app. Through the app, you can share virtual keys with family and friends, as well as keep track of recent activity for added security.

The Smart Lock Pro is also Matter-certified, making it compatible with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit. To top it off, the device features a built-in rechargeable battery that fully charges in just two hours.

Visually, the new Smart Lock Pro boasts a sleek new design with a more compact cylindrical shape, a textured stainless steel finish, and the option to choose between a black or white ring to match your door's style.