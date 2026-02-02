SwitchBot’s AI photo frame is finally here – this is the feature you’ll love the most

QUICK SUMMARY SwitchBot has launched the AI Art Frame, its AI-powered Color E-Ink photo frame. Available in three sizes, the SwitchBot AI Art Frame displays historical works of art, and allows you to make your own artworks using AI prompts.

After announcing it at IFA 2025, SwitchBot has finally launched its new AI Art Frame. Dubbed as the ‘world’s first’ AI-powered Color E-Ink Art Frame, the SwitchBot AI Art Frame displays historical, renowned artworks, and allows you to make your own – but the AI Art Remix feature is the one you’ll love the most.

Available in 7.3-inch, 13.3-inch and 31.5-inch sizes, the SwitchBot AI Art Frame has a similar concept to smart displays when they go into standby. Rather than looking at a plain black screen, some smart displays have an option to display artwork so you have something nice to look at while it’s not in action.

The SwitchBot AI Art Frame puts art at the forefront of your home, but rather than just looking at one picture, you can switch it to display various works of art from the likes of Vincent Van Gogh, Leonardo Da Vinci, and other popular artists. It sits in an aluminum frame, can show pictures horizontally and vertically, and is wireless so you can mount it on a wall or prop it on tables.

With E-Ink Spectra 6 technology, the SwitchBot AI Art Frame mimics the texture of the art it displays so the paintings look true-to-life. The display is also glare and backlight-free so you can see all the colours and details in clear resolution. As a wireless frame, the built-in battery offers up to two years battery life per charge and only uses power when it changes pictures.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

So, what’s the AI part? Powered by NanoBanana, the SwitchBot AI Art Frame has AI features including AI Art Prompt and AI Art Remix for users to create their own artwork. With AI Art Prompt, users can enter textual prompts or visual assets, and upload sketches which the SwitchBot AI Art Frame uses to create unique pieces of art.

But it’s the AI Art Remix I’m most excited about. AI Art Remix allows you to make your photos or sketches into pieces of art, and you can choose a specific style like oil painting, water colour and anime. As someone who’s absolutely terrible at art, AI Art Remix is definitely something I can get my head around and would love to play with.

The SwitchBot AI Art Frame is compatible with the SwitchBot app which is where you’ll want to upload your content. Users can also schedule different art for events, holidays and time of day, and you can store up to 10 pictures locally.

I got to see the SwitchBot AI Art Frame at IFA 2025, and I thought it was a really cool concept. However, at the time, I felt it needed a bit more development as it was a bit glitchy when changing photos. It seems that this has been worked on though, and the addition of AI features makes it a much more exciting prospect, and one I can see budding artists using.