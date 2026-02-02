MoonSwatch maker launches new AI-powered technology which allows you to design a unique watch

Quick Summary Swatch has launched an AI-powered tool which will allow you to become a watch designer. I've had a go with AI-Dada – and I'm shocked at just how good it is!

If you've ever dreamed of designing your own, one-of-one, unique watch, today is your lucky day. That's because the good folks at Swatch have unveiled a new tool, designed to do just that.

The AI-Dada tool isn't exactly new, having first launched back in November last year. Back then, it was only available to users in Switzerland, though, meaning many of us simply had to watch from the sidelines.

As of today, the service is available in a further 20 nations around Europe, including here in the United Kingdom. The full list of added countries is as follows:

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Ireland

Italy

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

Turkey

United Kingdom

(Image credit: Swatch)

How to use the Swatch AI-Dada tool

To find out if the tool is any good, I had a go at designing some watches on it. The process to get set up is incredibly simple – you'll need to create an account with a name, email address and password, but then you're good to go.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Swatch) (Image credit: Swatch) (Image credit: Swatch) (Image credit: Swatch) (Image credit: Swatch) (Image credit: Swatch)

The tool itself is incredibly easy to use. Once in, you'll see a prompt box, where you can enter your wishes for the design. That allows for up to 300 characters, though I found myself naturally only using about half of that.

Still, you'll want to be as specific as you can, as the tool will only allow users to make three designs per day. That's presumably in a bid to combat excessive use of the AI platform, and keep it accessible for as many people as possible.

I used a different prompt for each of my three designs, and I was very impressed with each of the results. The overall designs in each instance were much closer to what I had imagined when entering the prompt than I thought would be possible.

We'll have a fuller review of the process with an AI-designed watch to review in the coming days.