I’ve tested smart home gadgets for years – this is the easiest smart thermostat to install

As someone who’s been reviewing smart home gadgets for years, I’ve become very familiar with the devices everyone always goes for – and the ones they tend to avoid. The best smart bulbs and best smart speakers are easy wins, but when it comes to the best smart thermostats, it’s a completely different story.

That hesitation usually comes down to people assuming smart thermostats involve interfering with boilers or existing heating controls – which, to be fair, is often true. However, what many don’t realise is that there are smart thermostats that are easy to install and control, and ideal for renters or anyone nervous about committing to more invasive smart tech.

That’s why I wanted to shine a light on what I think is the easiest smart thermostat to install, and it comes from Aqara, one of my all-time favourite budget smart home brands.

(Image credit: Aqara)

The Aqara Radiator Thermostat E1 doesn’t look like a traditional smart thermostat at all. Instead, it clips directly onto your radiator valve and adjusts heat output based on the actual room temperature. That means there’s no wiring or need for an electrician – you simply remove your existing valve head and clip or screw the E1 into place.

From there, you can adjust the temperature directly on the radiator, in the Aqara app, or via voice commands if you’re using Apple HomeKit, Alexa or Google Home. Scheduling, automations and room-by-room heating are all live in the app, and the thermostat itself features a clear display that shows exactly what’s going on.

(Image credit: Aqara)

Before you rush off to buy one, it’s worth checking your radiator setup. You’ll need a thermostatic radiator valve, as manual valves, RTL valves and monotube systems aren’t supported. That said, the E1 comes with a selection of adaptors, so it's very likely it will support most popular valve standards.

In many cases, it’s also fairly straightforward to convert an existing valve using an aftermarket adaptor. If you’re unsure, a professional installer or Aqara distributor can help you double-check compatibility.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Aqara Radiator Thermostat E1 is available now for £55 from Aqara