Expert reveals the dangerous reason why you should never sleep with a fan on

With high temperatures set to stay, more and more people have resulted in using the best fans to stay cool. I'll admit it – I'm included in that list. My trusty bedside companion is the Dreo CF714S Air Circulator Fan, and I love being able to turn it on and off with my Echo Spot.

I've been heavily relying on my fan to fall asleep for a few weeks now, but a recent discovery has had me reconsidering the whole thing. According to Sleep Advisor, sleeping with a fan on is a lot more detrimental than you'd think.

We've already taken a look at 4 general reasons why it's not recommended, but keep reading to find out the main logic why it should be avoided at all costs.

(Image credit: Dreo)

As mentioned, Sleep Advisor has explained how fans are efficient at drying out the surrounding air. In a conversation with Dr. Kiran Dintyala, the go-to advice website explains how "breathing in dry air can cause unwanted side effects, such as asthma, bronchitis, sinusitis, nosebleeds and dehydration". These are significant health issues that can be debilitating if not prevented, especially if you struggle with sleeping in the first place.

According to Dr. Dintyala, Sleep Advisor uncovered that some of these issues can be averted if the fan doesn't blow directly onto your face. Oscillating fans are much better as they help move air around the room, preventing one particular spot from drying out.

I'm not sure about you, but this revelation will undoubtedly stop me from blasting my fan without selecting the oscillation setting. If you feel similar and you're interested in alternative ways of staying cool, check out the 5 surprising hacks that will keep your home cool during a heatwave.

