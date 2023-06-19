Here’s why you shouldn’t sleep with a fan on at night

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Summer 2023 is officially here and it’s HOT! While we’re definitely not complaining about the gloriously sunny weather, it can be a little tricky to get to sleep when the weather is scorching. To deal with hot sweaty nights, many people are leaning towards running the best fans or the best portable air conditioners throughout the day and into the night. And that’s the best way to handle the heat, right? Wrong!

It turns out many experts are warning people against sleeping with a fan on at night. Despite fans providing a gentle cooling breeze and a soothing background noise akin to that of white noise machines , fans and air conditioners can actually disrupt your sleep and make you feel worse the next day.

Here are 4 reasons why you shouldn’t be using a fan at night. For more sleep advice, check out these 8 expert-approved tips for sleeping in a heatwave .

1. Triggers allergies

The main reason you shouldn’t be sleeping with a fan on is because it can trigger allergies. As a fan circulates the air around the room to give that cooling effect, it also moves dust, pollen, spores and other allergens around the room which can find its way into your sinuses. For those who suffer from hay fever, asthma or other allergies, this can exacerbate your current symptoms, cause an allergic reaction or leave you feeling congested and uncomfortable.

If you can’t live without a fan in your bedroom at night, a good way to fight against this is to clean your home regularly to remove all dust and dirt. In addition, running the best air purifier can help remove any allergens, and you should make sure your fan is as clean as possible. Regardless of whether you’ve got an AC unit built into your house or the best Dyson fan at your disposal, if they’re dirty, they’re not doing you any good, especially while you're sleeping.

2. Causes stiff muscles and cramping

The cool temperatures and breeze of your fan can lead to stiff muscles and cramping if you sleep with it on at night. Although many experts say that sleeping in a cold room is better for you , the concentrated cold air of your fan can cause your muscles to cramp which will leave your body feeling sore and achy in the morning. Depending on where you position your fan, this can affect multiple parts of the body, but the neck and back seems to be the most affected. To solve this problem, you could try placing your fan in a different direction, ideally away from your bed, so you’re not getting the full icy blast but instead, the room is what’s cooling you down.

(Image credit: Sameer / Unsplash)

3. Dries out skin, eyes and mouth

If your fan is directed towards your face and body, the cold air can cause your skin, eyes and mouth to dry out. The intensity of the cool airflow on the body can leave your skin feeling and looking dehydrated, and if you’re prone to dry skin or eczema, this can make you feel itchy and uncomfortable. Some people sleep with their eyes slightly open so a fan can dry out the eyes and make them feel irritated. Similarly, for those who sleep with their mouth open, the fan’s air can dry out your mouth, tongue and throat which disrupts your sleep, encourages bad breath and feels sore.

The best moisturisers can help bring back your skin’s moisture levels, as will the best eye cream for the eyes. But, the best way to prevent dryness from your fan is choosing one that oscillates. Having a rotating fan means the air isn’t fixed on one spot and instead spreads air around the room which can cool your body down more effectively (and prevent issues like this).

4. Expensive bills

Putting health and wellness aside, running your fan or AC unit throughout the night can be expensive. Using it for 8-10 hours can not only rack up your energy bills, but it can also strain your cooling system, causing it to break quicker and negatively impact its power and output.

But, if you want to use your fan for several hours a day, you should figure out how much energy your fan is using before you decide to have it on overnight. To do this, you first need to check the wattage of your fan. Once you know this, you can convert the wattage into kilowatts by dividing the wattage by 1,000 to find the amount of energy used per hour, according to Ideal Home .

It’s also worth noting that many fans have energy-saving features now. Depending on the fan that you have, some models consume less energy but still give a powerful output, and you can set timers on them so they start and stop for a certain amount of time.