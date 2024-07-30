5 surprising hacks that will keep your home cool during a heatwave

With temperatures set to soar across the county this week, more and more of us are searching for tips and tricks that will help to keep us cool. Whether you're looking to stay cool when working from home or hoping to keep the kids nice and chilled during the summer holidays, we're here to help.

With this in mind, I spoke to Nick Small, small appliances expert at AO, who has thought up some cheap and easy ways to keeping cool at home. He said: “Whilst bathing in the sunny weather is a wonderful thing, us Brits aren’t used to it. With no air conditioning in our homes and the heatwave upon us, there are some creative ways you can beat the heat."

Keep reading to find out the five easy (surprising) ways you can keep your inside space cool this summer.

1. Make your own AC unit

You may already own one of the best fans, but the best air conditioning units are few and far between in the UK. However, making a budget home-made air conditioner is a simple and effective way to keeping cool.

Start by placing a container of ice in front of your fan and lay down a towel underneath to absorb any condensation. The ice-cold air will circulate around the room keeping you nice and cool.

2. Freeze your sheets

There’s nothing worse than not being able to sleep if you’re too hot, so why not try popping your bed sheets in a plastic bag in the freezer and leaving these for a few hours?

Yes, they won't keep you cool all night, but they're a great relief if you've been rushing around before bedtime. Put them back on before you climb into bed and enjoy the sensation.

Alternatively, why not check out the best type of cooling bed sheets?



3. Switch up your hot water bottle

One handy tip is to use your hot water bottle for the reverse effect. Fill your bottle three quarters full with cold water before popping this into your fridge or freezer. Once it’s cool enough, take it to bed with you and enjoy!

You can also use this throughout the day to cool down your neck, feet or wrists during the sunny weather.

4. Get creative when it comes to snacks

Ice lollies are just one of those things that you won't think about unless it’s warm and sunny. Fill your ice lolly moulds with fruit and soda water and transfer them to the freezer. We can't guarantee they'll last very long if there's a few of you under one roof, but you'll be very popular indeed!

5. Shut the sun out

It sounds counterproductive but keeping blinds and curtains closed will help to reduce how hot your room is. By keeping your room in the shade, you will ensure you have a cool place to retreat to once you’re done sunning it up outside.

Interested in more? Read these 9 expert-approved tips to help you sleep better in the heatwave.