Sleep expert reveals best type of cooling bed sheets

It’s T3’s Keeping Cool Month in July, and as temperatures rise, getting a peaceful night’s rest can become a challenge. There’s nothing worse than tossing and turning in the heat, and waking up in the night due to overheating is one of the most common sleep issues.

We spoke to award-winning Devon-based bed makers, Naturalmat, and their resident sleep expert, Christabel Majendie, about the best type of cooling bed sheets you can buy. Selecting appropriate bedding for the summer months can have a huge impact on your quality of sleep, and there are some bed sheets out there that can be making it so much worse. Keep reading to find out Christabel’s expert opinion and the types of cooling bed sheets she recommends.

Before we begin, have a look at our expert approved tips for sleeping in the heat!

1. Organic wool

You wouldn’t that wool is good choice for cooling bed sheets, but it is in fact the opposite! Organic wool has temperature regulating properties due to dispelling moisture, meaning you stay dry and cool even when it is hot outside. The average sleeper emits nearly a pint of water vapour in an eight-hour sleep period, but the cells of wool fibres are porous, meaning they quickly absorb and evaporate that moisture whilst you're sleeping. Christabel says that organic wool sheets are ‘lightweight and breathable’, perfect for those warmer nights.

2. Bamboo

Christabel also recommends bamboo bed sheets for a much cooler sleeping experience. If you find it difficult to sleep on hot summer nights, bamboo sheets could make a big difference as the fabric is extremely cool and breathable. It’s also highly absorbent, meaning it can absorb moisture and wick it away from your body so you’re not waking up dripping in sweat.

3. Hemp

Lastly, hemp bedding is also a wonderful way to keep cool and comfortable throughout the night. Like bamboo, hemp bed sheets are more breathable and absorbent, causing an increased air flow that will help with overheating. Hemp’s absorbency also means the air inside your sheets is moisture-free, allowing your body to regulate its own temperature more effectively.

If you do struggle with sleeping in the heat, then swapping your bedding for something cooler might not be the first thing you think to change. However, bed sheets that increase your body’s temperature are to be avoided during summer months. Here’s your sign to go shopping!