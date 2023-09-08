5 easy ways to keep cool when working from home in a heatwave

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You'd be lying if you said you hadn't struggled with the heatwave this week. I'm currently writing this whilst sat directly in front of my fan, trying to forget about the fact it's 30 degrees in the UK tomorrow. Whilst we've covered tips and tricks on how to sleep in a heatwave and what the best cooling fabrics are to wear, it can still be frustrating when you just don't know how to cool down when you're at home and out of the sun.

If you're lucky enough to have a good fan or a state of the art air conditioning unit then that's great. However, not everyone has that luxury so we're here to share with you some tips on staying cool when working from home this week.

One place to start would be keeping your gadgets cool during hot weather if you haven't seen it?

1. Get that air flowing

One of the best things you can do to keep cool is open any windows or doors, but keep your curtains closed. This enables a breeze to flow through your home but will keep the heat out, making it a perfect WFH environment. There really is nothing worse than sitting in an airless room during a heatwave, so this is a great place to start.

2. Stay hydrated

Hopefully this one’s a given, but staying hydrated and sipping on water throughout the day is a great way to keep cool. You can even keep your water in the fridge so it doesn't warm up like it would in the office! You don't have to stick to water either - have a look at our list of the 5 most (and 5 least) hydrating drinks to drink during the heatwave for more ideas.

3. Run your wrist pulse points under water

This is a simple tip but running cold water over your pulse points, such as your wrists or inside your elbow, can feel extra cooling on a hot day! Pulse points influence the hypothalamus (vessels that are close to the surface of the skin) so running cold water over them will send a signal to your brain that the body is cooler than it is. You could even try using a peppermint or tea tree essential oil to produce a cool, tingling effect on your skin!

4. Take those layers off!

You are working from home so there's no one to offend if you're not dressed properly! Take any unnecessary layers off such as socks or sleeves and let your skin breathe. This is also the best way to feel the full effect of the breeze you're letting in by opening all your windows - just don't let your neighbours catch you!

5. Salads all the way

Whether you like a salad or not, it's a great meal to have if you're feeling overheated. Foods such as lettuce and cucumber have a high water content, meaning you can stay hydrated whilst enjoying a nice lunch. Check out these 5 most hydrating foods to eat during the heatwave if you'd like some other ideas though.