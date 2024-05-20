5 best-selling fans and air conditioners reduced on Amazon right now

Now that warmer temperatures have well and truly hit, you may be considering digging your fan or air conditioner out from the back of the cupboard. This may be a purchase from last summer or you could have owned it for years. Either way, they're one of the best ways to get cool and stay cool

However, if you don't currently own one of the best fans or best portable air conditioners, you'll need to get one as soon as possible. Luckily, Amazon has discounted a bunch of best-sellers ready for the summer months, so there really is no better time to find out.

Without further ado, here are some of the best fan and portable conditioner deals you can get on Amazon today.

LEVOIT Tower Fan: was £89.99, now £75.99 at Amazon (save £14)

The LEVOIT Tower Fan has an upgraded powerful motor, meaning its maximum fan speed can reach 25 feet per second. Its noise level is as low as 28 dB and the Advanced Sleep Mode turns off display lights and slowly adjusts the fan speed based on your stages of sleep. Read our full review for more information.

Pro Breeze 4-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner: was £369.99, now £219.99 at Amazon (save £150)

This 7000 BTU air conditioner provides strong and effective cooling down to 15°C in small, medium and large homes, living rooms, bedrooms and offices. It features four multi-purpose operating modes, including auto, air cooling, dehumidifying, fan only and energy saving sleep modes.

FTOTHH Pedestal Height Adjustable Fan: was £149.99, now £84.99 at Amazon (save £65)

The FTOTHH Pedestal Height Adjustable Fan is engineered with cutting-edge aerodynamics, swiftly dispersing air and simulating natural convection in any room. Its unique design and remarkable efficiency not only provide a cooling breeze but also enhance the overall air quality, promoting easier breathing and a fresher atmosphere.

VonHaus Air Conditioner 5000 BTU: was £224.99, now £179.99 at Amazon (save £45)

Create a comfortable home with the VonHaus 5000BTU air conditioner, featuring cooling, dehumidifier, fan-only and sleep settings. Compact yet powerful at H72 x W33 x D28cm, the 1500W aircon unit effectively cools rooms up to 14m².

Dreo Smart Tower Fan: was £99.99, now £84.99 at Amazon (save £15)

The Dreo Smart Tower Fan has a powerful motor and unique air propeller design to move air to incredible speeds of 7.3m/s. This oscillating fan effectively distributes airflow around the room to create a cooling environment like no other fan. It can be controlled via your smartphone, Alexa and Google Assistant or the remote control.

