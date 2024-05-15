Amazon has just applied huge discounts to these best-selling Weber barbecues

If you've been keeping up with T3's Outdoor Living Month, you would have noticed a lot of brands have recently launched a lot of new and exciting products. From cool boxes to ice cream makers, there are many gadgets that will keep you busy outside this summer.

However, if you're in need of a new barbecue, you don't necessarily have to buy a brand new release. Amazon has surprised us by discounting most of Weber's barbecue and grill range, particularly its best-sellers. Whilst Weber does have a fantastic range of electric grills, its current savings seem to be heavily focused on their portable barbecues, gas barbecues and charcoal barbecues.

Take a look for yourself:

Weber Q1000 Gas Grill Barbecue: was £351.78, now £296.40 at Amazon

Save 16% on the Weber Q1000 Gas Grill Barbecue! Available in a lovely cream colour, it features a porcelain-enamelled cast iron cooking grates, cast aluminium body and removable catch pan drip tray.

Weber Compact Kettle Charcoal Grill Barbecue: was £163.39, now £133.00 at Amazon

Voted 'Amazon's Choice', save nearly 20% with the Weber Compact Kettle Charcoal Grill Barbecue! It's an easy clean outdoor charcoal barbecue grill oven, ideal for cooking and grilling food to perfection. Cook burgers, sausages, pizza and more, in summer or all year round!

Weber Q2000 Gas Grill Barbecue: was £339.00, now £277.00 at Amazon

There's a huge 18% saving on this Weber Q2000 Gas Grill Barbecue! With a stand and folding side tables, it's a rust-resistant gas cooker for all weathers. It has an instant start to cook and grill food to perfection all year round. Its Portable and lightweight design makes it perfect for home, travel or camping.

Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill Barbecue (57cm): was £231.13, now £179.00 at Amazon

This is the bigger version of the Weber Original Kettle, and it comes with a built-in temperature gauge, heat-resistant bowl and lid, triple plated cooking grate, heavy-gauge steel fuel grate, as well as a heat shield handle.

Weber Smokey Joe Charcoal Grill Barbecue: was £85.58, now £75.00 at Amazon

Save on the Weber Smokey Joe Charcoal Grill Barbecue! It's an outdoor coal burner stove, perfect for cooking for friends and family at home, camping, for travel or on the beach.

Weber Bar-B-Kettle Charcoal Barbecue: was £183.79, now £174.99 at Amazon

This Weber Bar-B-Kettle Charcoal Barbecue is 5% off! It's an outdoor coal burner stove, movable with wheels and is great for cooking for friends and family. The anti-rust Weber Bar B Kettle provides consistent temperature for even cooking.

Weber Go-Anywhere Gas Barbeque Grill: was £103.20, now £87.95 at Amazon

Save 15% with the Weber Go-Anywhere Gas Barbeque Grill! It's a premium travel-size gas barbecue grill. With its stylish original black/silver design and heat-resistant bowl and lid, it's perfect for great for cooking for friends and family when camping, hiking or on holiday.

Weber Spirit E-320 Classic Gas Grill Barbeque: was £752.33, now £669.00 at Amazon

Let your grill adventure begin as the Weber Spirit Classic Gas Barbecue. It features an extra large gas grill plate cooking surface and porcelain-enamelled flavoriser bars for the authentic grilled taste every time. It's powered by gas bottles, but these are sold separately.

Weber Q1000 Gas Grill Barbeque: was £291.58, now £248.18 at Amazon

Still contemplating? Have a look at our guide explaining the main differences between charcoal, gas, pellet and electric barbecues!