ProCook's new ice cream makers are a must-have for summer hosting

QUICK SUMMARY ProCook has announced the launch of two new electrical ice cream makers, the ProCook Ice Cream Maker and ProCook Professional Ice Cream Maker. Each model boasts a different size and capacity level. Both ice cream makers will be available in store and online from July 2024, priced at £49 and £149 respectively.

After stepping into the small appliance market earlier this year, ProCook has announced the launch of two new electrical ice cream makers. The range also includes the Air Fryer Health Grill, Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer and Stand Mixer, all of which have been a huge hit amongst cooking and baking enthusiasts.

There are two new ice cream makers altogether, with each model boasting a different size and capacity level. The ProCook Ice Cream Maker looks perfect for those with limited countertop space, or a two person household. The ProCook Professional Ice Cream Maker would be better suited for bigger families or those with a larger freezer.

Both ice cream makers will be available in store and online from July 2024.

ProCook Ice Cream Maker (Image credit: ProCook)

Setting itself apart from the many cooking gadgets on the market, both appliances rivals the performance of other leading premium brands, including the Ninja Creami. The launch has also come just in time for summer hosting, and both ice cream makers will make a lovely addition to any al fresco dinner parties.

ProCook Professional Ice Cream Maker (Image credit: ProCook)

Designed with ease of cleaning in mind, both ice cream makers feature detachable components that make cleaning a breeze. The bowls, paddles and covers can be quickly removed, ensuring easy function, cleaning and storage.

The ProCook ice cream makers will launch in store across all UK stores and online from July 2024, with the Ice Cream Maker priced at £49 and the Professional Ice Cream Maker priced at £149.

ProCook Professional Ice Cream Maker (Image credit: ProCook)

