ProCook unveils latest addition to its small appliance range, the Air Fryer Health Grill

Known for its impressive saucepan sets, kitchen knives and cast irons, ProCook is firmly making a name for itself in the cookware industry. We're huge fans here at T3, particularly due to its wide range of quality kitchenware at an affordable price point. You can imagine our excitement when the brand started stepping into the small appliance market, beginning with the launch of its kettle and toaster range earlier this year.

Well, ProCook is back, introducing its hotly-anticipated Air Fryer Health Grill. Setting itself apart from the many cooking gadgets on the market, this appliance has 12 cooking functions making it the ultimate all-in-one, multipurpose appliance for any household. ProCook’s new sleek and modern Air Fryer Health Grill has been years in development, looks fantastic, and is designed to last.

(Image credit: Procook)

At £179, ProCook’s Air Fryer Health Grill packs a punch with its legion of 12 functions including air frying, grilling, roasting, baking, slow cooking, steaming and more. Handy accessories and considered additions such as a crisper basket, cooking pot, grill rack and glass lid ensure that this appliance is a masterful solution for healthy, delicious meals.

With an oil draining section and removable pieces for easy cleaning and maintenance, it's clear that ProCook has considered all areas of performance and ease of use. Over time, many standard air fryers can accumulate stubborn grease which hinders their functionality and life span. Instead, the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill specifically addresses this, providing a removable splatter shield which covers the heating element and a brush for easy cleaning.

(Image credit: ProCook)

Rob Falconer, Head of Range at ProCook said: “Air fryers have rapidly become the ‘must have’ item of the kitchen, winning over consumers across the globe. As the UK’s go-to destination for kitchenware, we are pleased to be able to put our stake in the ground with something we truly believe to be the best on the market. We never launch anything with a ProCook logo until we are 100% happy with it; shoppers can be safe in the knowledge that they are buying a staple item for the home from a British B Corp brand that meets the highest standards of quality, innovation and design, that’s built to last, without the huge markup.”

The Air Fryer Health Grill's easy-to-use digital LED display includes adjustable temperature and time controls, hot air circulation for even cooking, auto shut off and a ready bell for ultimate convenience. Additionally, the air fryer also boasts four smart grill temperature settings low, medium, high and maximum, to ensure your food is perfectly grilled every time.

It measures in at 40cm x 40cm x 28cm, meaning it takes up minimal counter space considering its numerous functions. ProCook also offers a two-year guarantee, with a no quibble instant product replacement or refund.

The new Air Fryer Health Grill will launch in ProCook’s 60 stores and on its website in December 2023/January 2024, with many more appliances to follow. We'll make sure to update this page as soon as it's available to purchase.