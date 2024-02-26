ProCook takes on Instant Pot with new Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

QUICK SUMMARY ProCook expands into electrical cooking appliances with its new ProCook Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer. An affordable rival to Instant Pot and Ninja, this new pressure cooker and air fryer has eight cooking functions, a compact and stylish design, and won’t break the bank, either.

Cookware brand, ProCook has just announced the upcoming launch of its new Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer. Taking on the likes of Instant Pot and Ninja, ProCook’s new multifunctional cooking appliance offers eight functions in one handy and stylish device.

This year, ProCook is expanding its range with the introduction of electrical appliances. So far, the brand has released its Air Fryer Health Grill and the Hot Chocolate Maker and Milk Frother , an affordable rival to Hotel Chocolat’s Velvetiser .

ProCook isn’t stopping there as it’ll be launching ten new electrical products this year. Its latest appliance is giving the best air fryer brands, like Instant Pot, a run for its money, in the form of the ProCook Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer.

With multiple cooking functions in mind, the ProCook Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer has eight pre-set programmes to choose from, including pressure cook, air fry, slow cook, steam, saute, sous vide, canning and yoghurt making. To easily change from one cooking function to another, the ProCook Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer comes with separate pressure cooker and air fryer lids for the perfect results every time.

The ProCook Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer looks very similar to an Instant Pot multi-cooker . The display has adjustable time and temperature controls, and the pre-set programme buttons are easy to select as they sit around the screen. It also has a delay timer and keep warm options to choose from for easy customisation and control.

(Image credit: ProCook)

Alongside the two cooker lids, the ProCook Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer comes with a removable cooking pot, a fryer basket, steamer stand/meat trivet, a rice spoon and measuring cup accessories.

For people who have small kitchens or those who are trying to avoid using their oven too much, the ProCook Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer is the ideal appliance, as it takes up minimal space and is a cost-effective investment for your home. Not only does it cost less to run (see our air fryer vs multi-cooker vs oven comparison for more details) but it also has a small upfront cost as well.