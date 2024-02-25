ProCook takes on the Velvetiser with new Milk Frother and Hot Chocolate Maker

QUICK SUMMARY After announcing its step into the small kitchen appliance market, ProCook has launched its new Milk Frother and Hot Chocolate Maker. Taking on the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser, it's designed to create barista worthy hot and cold froth in seconds. The Milk Frother and Hot Chocolate Maker is priced at £69 and will be available to purchase on 20th March 2024.

There were some ripples made within the cookware industry yesterday after ProCook announced it was stepping into the small kitchen appliance market with the launch of ten new products. The range rivals other leading premium brands, offering high quality and high performing products at a fraction of the price.

One example of this is ProCook's new Milk Frother and Hot Chocolate Maker. As a clear rival to the highly popular Hotel Chocolate Velvetiser, it's been designed to create barista worthy hot and cold froth to finish off the perfect refreshment. Anyone who appreciates a silky hot chocolate or a smooth iced latte will absolutely love this, taking away the need to venture to a local café whenever cravings kick in.

(Image credit: ProCook)

At just £69, the Milk Frother and Hot Chocolate Maker has premium stainless steel cup which is dishwasher safe, as well as a generous 400ml capacity. The appliance offers four pre programmed milk settings and a 360 degree swivel base.

Rob Falconer, Head of Range at ProCook said: “Appliances are helping hands in the kitchen, making cooking and baking a more convenient and smooth process. As the UK’s go-to destination for kitchenware, we are pleased to be able to put our stake in the ground with products we truly believe to rival the best on the market."

The full appliance range will launch in ProCook’s stores and on its website on 20th March 2024, starting from £39.

We'll make sure to update this page once the Milk Frother and Hot Chocolate Maker is available to purchase.