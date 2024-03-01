ProCook has launched its very own stand mixer, and it's going straight in my basket

QUICK SUMMARY As a part of its new kitchen appliance venture, ProCook has launched its very own stand mixer. It's a countertop heavy-duty electric mixer that will be available on 20th March alongside the rest of the range. The ProCook Stand Mixer has an RRP of £299, which is £100 less than the Kitchenaid model.

If you haven't heard about ProCook's step into the small appliance market, then where have you been? In a bid to set itself apart from other leading brands on the market, the range includes high quality kitchen appliances for an incredibly affordable price. T3 is extremely excited about the new products, and we'll be reviewing them as and when they come in

So far, we've been introduced to the new Milk Frother and Hot Chocolate Maker, Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer and Air Fryer Health Grill. Each appliance has been in development for a number of years, ensuring they look great and are designed to last.

Up next is the new ProCook Stand Mixer, a countertop heavy-duty electric mixer that gives Kitchenaid a run for it's money. It will launch on 20th March alongside the rest of the range, apart from the Air Fryer Health Grill which is already available to buy on ProCook's website. We're sure it will be among our best stand mixer guide in no time at all.

(Image credit: ProCook)

ProCook’s Stand Mixer offers six speed settings and a pulse function. With a 6-litre stainless steel mixing bowl, tilt-head design and powerful motor for efficient mixing, this appliance is perfect for budding cooks and chefs.

It has a dishwasher friendly splash shield, and comes with a beater, whisk and dough hook attachment. The Stand Mixer is also compatible with Kitchenaid attachments, meaning you can still use any Kitchenaid parts if you previously owned one.

(Image credit: ProCook)

The ProCook Stand Mixer will have an RRP of £299 and will launch in ProCook stores and on its website on 20th March 2024.