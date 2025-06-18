One of Prime Video's steamiest shows gets season 3 trailer that fans are loving

There's nothing like knowing a show is ending to heighten the impact of a big trailer for its next season. Prime Video clearly knows that, because it's going big in the first trailer for Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which will conclude the show. It shows us a whole lot of what we're going to get in the final run of episodes, which look suitably emotional.

Belly (Lola Tung) is deeply in love with Jeremiah as the season starts, just where we left off in Season 2 – she's put her first fling with Conrad behind her, and is living a beautiful couple's life in college together. In fact, they're so mutually infatuated that they decide to take the plunge and just get married.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

That's right, the season is going to end with a wedding, something that the trailer makes a suitably big deal out of. The big question, though, is who Belly will be walking down the aisle to meet – because it's clear from this trailer that Conrad isn't out of the running. They reconnect due to some apparently dramatic circumstances, and the cat seems likely to be right amongst the pigeons at that point.

With Belly's mum expressing her own concerns about how quickly her daughter's moving, and Jeremiah likely to be at least a little enraged by the re-emergence of Belly's most meaningful ex, who just so happens to be his brother, the dramatic tensions are clearly going to bubble over at a certain point. It all looks really nice and emotional, perfect for those fans who so enjoyed the show's previous two seasons.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The reception on that YouTube upload of the trailer suggests the fanbase can't wait, too. One happy viewer wrote: "This is a perfect example of how you do a trailer. You're not getting a synopsis of the entire series. But it perfectly gives you a setting and a vibe that's a trailer." Another agreed: "COSTUME AND MAKEUP DEPARTMENT STEPPED UP THIS SEASON" – sometimes caps lock is what you need to make your point.

They don't have long to wait, either. The new season starts on Prime Video on 16 July, in about a month's time.