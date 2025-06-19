Amazon Prime Video’s new show makes me never want to live on a private island
We Were Liars is a mixed bag
When a new show drops on any of the biggest and best streaming services, there's always a bit of a rush to judgment, and that opening couple of weeks can be huge for establishing whether a show's successful or not. Thankfully for Prime Video, one of its newest launches, the thriller series We Were Liars, seems to have stuck the landing.
It's arrived to an 80% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, which is the sort of score that most streamers would be very happy with. However, now that it's out for people to actually watch on the platform, it'll be interesting to see how the audience score develops over time.
The show features a really interesting central plot, and is based on a best-selling novel of the same name, which is always a good sign in my view. It revolves around a family of ultra-rich Americans who holiday each summer on their private island, away from the scrutiny and pressures of their lives in the public eye.
When something shocking happens, though, one character comes back to the island a year later to try to piece together events she can no longer remember. The show's only been out for a matter of hours (even if it's a double digit number of hours, at this point), and it's already generating quite a lot of buzz for the apparently shocking ending that it conjures up, so be sure to stay clear of spoilers if you're interested.
For my money, it looks like the sort of things I'll find skin-crawling, not least because its cast of characters almost all come from immense privilege. That said, if the show ends up teaching everyone just one thing, perhaps it'll be that life on a private island isn't actually all it's cracked up to be – its trailer makes me think I'll definitely steer clear (as if I have a choice).
You can check out We Were Liars on Amazon Prime Video if you're curious about it, either way – it's out now and streaming widely.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.