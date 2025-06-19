Amazon Prime Video’s new show makes me never want to live on a private island

When a new show drops on any of the biggest and best streaming services, there's always a bit of a rush to judgment, and that opening couple of weeks can be huge for establishing whether a show's successful or not. Thankfully for Prime Video, one of its newest launches, the thriller series We Were Liars, seems to have stuck the landing.

It's arrived to an 80% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, which is the sort of score that most streamers would be very happy with. However, now that it's out for people to actually watch on the platform, it'll be interesting to see how the audience score develops over time.

We Were Liars - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The show features a really interesting central plot, and is based on a best-selling novel of the same name, which is always a good sign in my view. It revolves around a family of ultra-rich Americans who holiday each summer on their private island, away from the scrutiny and pressures of their lives in the public eye.

When something shocking happens, though, one character comes back to the island a year later to try to piece together events she can no longer remember. The show's only been out for a matter of hours (even if it's a double digit number of hours, at this point), and it's already generating quite a lot of buzz for the apparently shocking ending that it conjures up, so be sure to stay clear of spoilers if you're interested.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

For my money, it looks like the sort of things I'll find skin-crawling, not least because its cast of characters almost all come from immense privilege. That said, if the show ends up teaching everyone just one thing, perhaps it'll be that life on a private island isn't actually all it's cracked up to be – its trailer makes me think I'll definitely steer clear (as if I have a choice).

You can check out We Were Liars on Amazon Prime Video if you're curious about it, either way – it's out now and streaming widely.

