Amazon Prime Video in May: Don't miss these new shows and movies
Here are five highlights coming soon
With the end of one month comes the beginning of another, and in the crowded world of the best streaming services, that can mean bafflement at what's coming out soon. If you're a Prime Video subscriber, you might be looking at May and wondering what Amazon's cooking up in terms of new releases.
The good news is that there are multiple really interesting new original movies hitting Prime Video this month, along with some fascinating series to sink into – depending on where you are in the world. So, for five highlights that you shouldn't miss, be sure to keep reading.
Another Simple Favor
- Streaming from: 1 May
This steamy sequel looks like it should be super stylish and stylised, revisiting the story from the first movie, A Simple Favor. That outing saw sexual tension segue surprisingly naturally into actual murder, but it looks like Blake Lively's character Emily isn't done with things.
She's out of prison after a few years, and has shacked up with a new man in the hope of moving on, apparently. Still, inviting Anna Kendrick as Stephanie doesn't really fit into that narrative, and it looks an awful lot like revenge could be on the wedding day menu this time out. Expect brilliant outfits, saucy dialogue and some really fun sequences as things go off the rails again.
The Assessment
- Streaming from: 8 May
For those looking to queue up a far more serious movie, one that has some pretty crazy sci-fi ideas at its heart, The Assessment could also be a great fit. It stars Elizabeth Olsen and Himesh Patel in a dystopian future where you have to prove your suitability to be parents in a bizarre assessment.
The hopeful couple are visited by Alicia Vikander as their assessor, and while she starts off observing them in fairly normal ways, the trailer makes it obvious that she'll soon start testing their limits way more deviously. This could be a tour de force for Vikander, but Patel and Olsen are capable of great heights too, so Amazon could well have a sleeper sci-fi hit on its hands.
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6
- Streaming from: 3 May
If you're in the US, you'll already have had the option of using a Hulu subscription to enjoy the return of this hugely popular show, but here in the UK it'll hit Prime Video in May. We'll return to the grim world of Gilead one more time, to see whether the Handmaidens can successfully overthrow the terrible order of power that put them into subservience.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Season 6 is still ongoing even in the US, but a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94% as it stands suggests that its final season should end things in style. As always, it won't be for the faint of heart, and there could be some major twists before its finally buries its hatchet.
Nine Perfect Strangers
- Streaming from: 22 May
It's been quite a while since the first season of Nine Perfect Strangers, and while we don't have a trailer for its second run of episodes yet, Amazon has mentioned a little about what we can expect. Masha Dmitrichenko, played by Nicole Kidman, will once again bring nine strangers together for a week of apparent wellness.
Things will definitely get weird, though, just like they did last time – with the second series set in the snowbound Austrian Alps for a different flavour visually. From the same team as Big Little Lies, and with Nicole Kidman on fine form, it should be unsettling fun.
Clarkson's Farm Season 4
- Streaming from: 23 May
One of Amazon's more unexpected successes in the streaming era has been Clarkson's Farm, a collaboration with Jeremy Clarkson that has actually now outlived the higher-budget The Grand Tour. Clarkson's side project of running a farm has become his raison d'etre.
The fourth season should bring more bumbling progress as Clarkson is left to spend time as the sole person in charge of farming operations while Kaleb goes off on a country-wide tour. Whether that spells good news for the farm itself will become clear fairly quickly, I'd imagine, but the show should remain sprightly and informative fun.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
It’s okay to DNF a race; I just did, and I feel better for it
Sometimes, not finishing is the smartest (and strongest) thing you can do
By Matt Kollat
-
How pineapple and linen will make your next car more eco-friendly
The Renault Emblème is a rolling laboratory for the eco-friendly car of the near-future
By Alistair Charlton
-
"Welcome back Succession" – HBO's new movie looks mighty familiar
Mountainhead should be a blast
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
Netflix's new series looks like The Queen's Game crossed with Naruto – in the best way
Netflix brings another manga to the screen
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
Apple TV+'s sexy chef Carême gets another thrilling trailer
This show looks pretty unique
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
Amazon scores a huge 100%-rated hit with new Jacob Elordi show
The Narrow Road to the Deep North is big
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
Is this detective show my next obsession on Prime Video?
Ballard expands an existing universe
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
Is this about to be Prime Video's sauciest movie of all time?
Another Simple Favor looks steamy
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
I can tell this new Netflix comedy series is going to have a sad twist
The Four Seasons will have light and shade
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
You might not know about it, but this Prime Video sequel is going to be enormous
Culpa Nuestra will be massive
By Max Freeman-Mills