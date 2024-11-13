Amazon shutting down popular streaming service completely

Quick Summary Amazon Freevee is to be shut down, with a gradual phasing out of the streaming service over the coming weeks. Most of its content will switch to Prime Video instead.

Amazon has announced that it is ditching one of its popular streaming services soon.

Despite having only launched in full in 2022 (having been known as IMDb Freedive and IMDb TV beforehand), Freevee is being closed down over the coming few weeks.

The free ad-supported platform was originally launched in the UK as a section of Prime Video and that's where it's returning, but this time without the branding. Instead, its programming and live channels will be incorporated into Amazon's subscription platform.

"To deliver a simpler viewing experience for customers, we have decided to phase out Freevee branding," Amazon said in a statement (via Variety).

"There will be no change to the content available for Prime members, and a vast offering of free streaming content will still be accessible for non-Prime members, including select originals from Amazon MGM Studios, a variety of licensed movies and series, and a broad library of FAST channels," the company said in a statement (via Variety).

That does suggest some of Freevee's service will be scrapped entirely, but Prime Video will be boosted by the inclusion of the likes of the Bosch spinoff, Bosch: Legacy, which was exclusive to the free platform.

The resurrection of Australian soap Neighbours will likely also continue on Prime Video. Amazon acquired the long-running show in 2022 and made it a Freevee exclusive, and while it is yet to confirm future plans, it sounds like it could make the switch.

It'll be interesting to see if this move has any major effect on the other ad-supported free services out there, such as Pluto TV, Tubi and Roku TV. Their business models rely on attracting viewers to their completely free platforms, and if Amazon struggled with its variant, what does the future hold for those too?