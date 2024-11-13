Amazon shutting down popular streaming service completely

Quick Summary
Amazon Freevee is to be shut down, with a gradual phasing out of the streaming service over the coming weeks.
Most of its content will switch to Prime Video instead.
Amazon has announced that it is ditching one of its popular streaming services soon.
Despite having only launched in full in 2022 (having been known as IMDb Freedive and IMDb TV beforehand), Freevee is being closed down over the coming few weeks.
The free ad-supported platform was originally launched in the UK as a section of Prime Video and that's where it's returning, but this time without the branding. Instead, its programming and live channels will be incorporated into Amazon's subscription platform.
"To deliver a simpler viewing experience for customers, we have decided to phase out Freevee branding," Amazon said in a statement (via Variety).
"There will be no change to the content available for Prime members, and a vast offering of free streaming content will still be accessible for non-Prime members, including select originals from Amazon MGM Studios, a variety of licensed movies and series, and a broad library of FAST channels," the company said in a statement (via Variety).
That does suggest some of Freevee's service will be scrapped entirely, but Prime Video will be boosted by the inclusion of the likes of the Bosch spinoff, Bosch: Legacy, which was exclusive to the free platform.
The resurrection of Australian soap Neighbours will likely also continue on Prime Video. Amazon acquired the long-running show in 2022 and made it a Freevee exclusive, and while it is yet to confirm future plans, it sounds like it could make the switch.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
It'll be interesting to see if this move has any major effect on the other ad-supported free services out there, such as Pluto TV, Tubi and Roku TV. Their business models rely on attracting viewers to their completely free platforms, and if Amazon struggled with its variant, what does the future hold for those too?
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
Garmin’s first UK store brings high-tech to the high street
Southampton’s Westquay shopping centre hosts Garmin’s UK debut, merging tech, lifestyle, and community
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Apple TV's next big update adds a hugely useful new feature
We love a bit of customisation
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Amazon's biggest sci-fi hit to get even better with 80s star appeal
Vault alone...
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
Amazon combines Harry Potter with Bake Off for a magical new Prime Video show
Harry Potter and the Gregg's Order of the Phoenix
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Amazon Prime Video scores sci-fi TV series that could be even bigger than Fallout
We'll likely feel the effect for years...
By Rik Henderson Published
-
3 best Amazon Prime Video shows to watch after The Boys
If you've been loving The Boys, here's a trio of other "Supes" shows to watch next
By Brian Comber Published
-
Amazon's biggest games adaptation back on track with sci-fi master on board
Prime Video's God of War TV series is back on after a few bumps in the road
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Amazon Prime just got a great upgrade option that sci-fi fans will love
Amazon is making Apple TV+ available as an add-on, which is ideal for fans of quality content
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video to get Slow Horses, Severance and Apple TV+'s best sci-fi shows
Amazon and Apple agree streaming partnership
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
Amazon Prime Video's next big hit is looking every bit as good as Fallout
A new big budget video game adaptation is on its way
By Rik Henderson Published