Roku TVs switch to free Sky rival with more than 55 channels and catch-up content

Quick Summary Future Roku TVs will offer the Freely streaming platform as part of its terrestrial television lineup. Freely is a competitor to Freeview Play and streams live channels over the internet, while also providing access to catch-up services.

Roku has announced that later this month it will introduce new TVs running Freely – the UK's free TV streaming platform supported by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5.

Several TV manufacturers are opting to include Freely as part of the experience on their best TVs, with the likes of Philips and JVC recently signing up too. However, this is a big move for Roku as it seeks to establish its footprint in a busy UK market.

New Roku TVs from Sharp, JVC, METZ, and Polaroid will be released with the Freely platform providing access to live TV channels. It marks a significant shift towards a future where all broadcasting is proving over the internet.

"Roku believes that all TV will be streamed," said the brand's UK country manager, Richard Halton.

"We are excited to partner with Freely and continue our collaboration with UK broadcasters. We look forward to unveiling our new Roku TV models with Freely built-in, which will be available from UK retailers this summer."

(Image credit: Freely)

What is Freely?

Freely is an independent TV service backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, 5, and U (formerly UKTV Play). It provides access to the UK's biggest terrestrial channels which are streamed live by broadband rather than delivered via an aerial.

It also offers several online features, such as the ability to catch-up with a TV show by scrolling backwards through the electronic programme guide. You can select the show you missed and it will automatically open in a broadcaster's own streaming service – such as BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

Freely is being seen as pivotal to the future of TV broadcasting, with the BBC's director-general, Tim Davie, recently hinting that it could form the foundation for a new set-top-box to rival the likes of Sky and Virgin Media.

TiVo executives also recently told T3 that they are seeking to create something similar, with Freely offered as part of a TiVo on demand experience in a standalone device.

So, if you've not heard of Freely yet, you likely will do in the coming months and years.