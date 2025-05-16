BBC to rival Sky with subscription-free UK TV box and 100s of channels
The BBC's director general has laid down plans for a BBC TV box
Quick Summary
The BBC's director-general, Tim Davie, has revealed the corporation's potential plans for a new, internet-only streaming device.
Using Freely, the box could deliver all of the UK's channels (and more) without the need for an aerial or paid subscription to the likes of Sky and Virgin Media.
The BBC is calling for a new TV switch over, with its director-general targeting the 2030s to move traditional broadcasting to a streaming-only solution.
As part of this, he also revealed that the BBC is looking to release its own TV streaming device to rival the likes of Sky, featuring Freely at its heart.
As revealed in a speech by Tim Davie in Manchester yesterday: "We think now is the time to confirm an IP switchover in the 2030s, setting out the conditions and providing certainty to ensure success.
"To help, we want to double down on Freely as a universal free service to deliver live TV over broadband. And we are considering a streaming media device with Freely capabilities built in, with a radically simplified user interface specifically designed to help those yet to benefit from IP services."
Will the BBC's Freely box be powered by TiVo?
This follows news we brought you recently that TiVo also has plans for a set-top-box experience using Freely as the main broadcast service. Indeed, it might be one and the same, as TiVo revealed to me that it is in talks with partners to produce the box.
This could include the BBC and other providers.
The TiVo service, which is available on Bush TVs in the UK and will soon be part of a new lineup of Thomson sets, provides access to all of the main streaming services, while also giving access to linear broadcast TV channels through Freely and other FAST options.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It is similar to the Sky Glass and Sky Stream experience, but comes with no extra fees unless you subscribe to third-party streaming services, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.
Its beauty is that you get the same kind of broadcast TV as Freeview over an aerial, but streamed via the 'net instead. And you have instant access to a vast amount of catch-up and on demand content.
It's conceivable that this is what the director-general referred to – it's certainly in a similar vein. And with Freely having the Beeb, ITV, Channel 4 and 5 among its partners, it does look to be the future of terrestrial TV.
It just needs to appear on more devices, as availability is currently limited. However, the service has recently announced new manufacturer support, with Philips and JVC set to offer Freely on new TVs from later this month, that does seem to be in the works.
Now the BBC has shown its hand, adoption could speed up.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Your Smart TV might be getting 16 new channels for free – here's how to check
TVs with Freely will be able to stream a host of new channels "in the coming month"
-
Virgin Media TV will broadcast Wimbledon in eye-popping 4K ultra HD with HDR
The lawns will have never looked greener, nor the white T-shirts whiter